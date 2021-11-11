Lakers Bring the Smoke and Put Out the Heat

There were only ten Lakers that suited up tonight to take on the Miami Heat. Rajon Rondo and Austin Reaves were added to the Lakers running IR list with respective hamstring issues. And with a short staff and one designated point guard, Los Angeles beat No. 1 in the East in a 120-117 overtime win.

It was speculated that the lacking Lakers would feel the heat, but Los Angeles was better offensively than Miami from the arc and field. Malik Monk (27 pts, 6 reb) the “Microwave” led that charge. It was revealed today that Monk’s teammates have nicknamed Microwave because once he gets going, he heats up. Well, the Microwave was spinning for 34 minutes tonight and went 10-for-13 from the field and 4-for-7 from three.

Still not sure how @AhmadMonk got this to fall. pic.twitter.com/Rht86A9fXn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 11, 2021

The Heat kept the game close with their accuracy from the line and command in the paint.

Something that hasn’t been praised too much this year is the Lake Show’s defense, but tonight their defense looked pretty good, pretty intact. Their perimeter defense especially was masterful. The Lakers held Miami to just 27% from three. And Los Angeles’ closing defense was locked as they outscored the Heat in the final 4:36.

It was a super slow start to the game, like under 15% from the field kind of slow, for both teams. But then it took Carmelo Anthony (12 pts, 5 reb) about 10 seconds off the bench to bring an air of urgency that floated around the arena up to the rafters. Melo’s first shot of the game was predictably a made three. And the offense flowed from there.

The offense flowed through Russell Westbrook (25 pts, 14 ast, 12 reb) and Anthony Davis (24 pts, 13 reb). It stayed steady through Monk and Avery Bradley (17 pts). Avery was a catalyst and a closer around the perimeter simultaneously.

AD with the handles. Avery with the splash. pic.twitter.com/rbVGjplGvB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 11, 2021

Monk and Bradley were integral parts of this team win.

Russ was the Purple and Gold’s sole distributor on offense and he notched his third triple-double with the Lakers to prove it. Russ had quite a few turnovers, mostly because he was looking for the lob pass to AD and AD was being doubled most of the night. No. 3 still found his way to the rim and was a staple under it on the other end.

Reach for the sky pic.twitter.com/By6BnMEpyT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 11, 2021

Melo’s energy may have sparked the fire at the beginning of this contest, but it was Russ and Davis who were the gasoline in the Lakers' fourth quarter retaliation. And much unlike the beginning, the end of this game was anything but slow. It seems the Davis-Westbrook recipe is cooking. Aside from their collective fourth quarter domination, Davis had two big-time rebounds that allowed Los Angeles to go up a possession, and that they did behind a Westbrook reverse layup.

The intensity had no limits as the Lakers sent it into an overtime overhaul. They closed in a very Lakers Basketball fashion. Shorthanded or not, they stopped for no one.