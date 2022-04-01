Lakers Bested by Jazz for Fourth-Straight Loss

In the first night of a back-to-back, the Lakers (31-45) fell short to the Utah Jazz, 122-109, in Salt Lake City.

L.A. still managed to win the season series but without LeBron and AD in the lineup tonight, the order for a sweep was just a little too tall. The Jazz were led to victory by the combination of Donovan Mitchell (29 points, 7 assists), Rudy Gobert (25 points, 17 rebounds), and Utah’s ability to knock down eight-more three pointers than the Lakers (finished 7-of-25 from three).

Dwight Howard was spectacular in his 22nd start of the season. Howard tallied 21 points on 9-of-13 from the field, 12 rebounds, and even hit a corner three for his fourth double-double of the year.

Russell Westbrook led all Laker scorers with 24 points on 50.0 percent from the field and tacked on seven assists and six rebounds. Russ continues to stay in his groove and is averaging 22.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and is shooting 59.2 percent from the field.

Malik Monk (14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists), Carmelo Anthony (12 points, 4 rebounds) and Talen Horton-Tucker (11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) were the only other Lakers to finish with double-digit points.

The Lakers will fly home and be back on home court tomorrow night when they host New Orleans. The Pelicans are currently holding the 9th spot in the Western Conference and are ahead of the Lakers by two games.

Expect a fun-filled Friday night of hoops as both teams will be hungry for a victory with the playoffs looming.