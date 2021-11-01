Lakers All Treats, No Tricks in Halloween Win

There were no ‘Sunday Scaries’ as the Lakers handled their business against the Houston Rockets (1-5), with a 95-85 victory.

Los Angeles (4-3) led by as many as 28 and carried double-digit leads at the end of each quarter. A repeat of last Wednesday’s shocking loss to Oklahoma City was not in the cards tonight, as the Lakers handed the Rockets its fourth consecutive loss.

Carmelo Anthony had another impressive home outing, finishing 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and led all players with 23 points. Defensively, he added four blocks and two steals for the first time since Dec. 2, 2003, a 115-103 win against LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers in both stars’ rookie season (had four blocks and three steals).

“I’m just trying to stick to the schemes and honestly, do what I’m supposed to do on the defensive end,” Anthony said postgame. “I’m starting to get more used to what we’re trying to do in our schemes and where I’m at on the court defensively. Today was one of those games where we did it in great fashion. I just want to build on that, we want to build on that defensively.”

Additionally, Melo has hit at least four, three-pointers for the fourth consecutive time at home this season in five home games played.

Anthony Davis recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds, James contributed 15 points and 8 assists and Russell Westbrook totaled 20 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists and was a team-high +25.

The Rockets entered Sunday’s contest averaging the second-most turnovers in the league (17.8) and the Lakers took full advantage, forcing 27 turnovers and scoring 32 points off them (a season-high). In addition, this was the first time this season Los Angeles held their opponent to under 100+ points.

“Our communication was really good tonight,” Davis said postgame. “Our schemes. We followed our game plan to a T, tonight and held a team to 85 points. We were able to work as a unit, do what we’re supposed to do but I think our communication was very on-point tonight which helped us with a lot of our coverages, where we usually have some struggles.”

Los Angeles also finished with a season-high 15 steals and recorded 20 fast-break points for their efforts. Frank Vogel commended his team’s defensive efforts during the postgame presser.

“A huge growth on the defensive side of the ball,” Vogel said. “Not because of the lineup but because of our work. We’ve been really hammering the details with these guys, the areas where we’ve been failing, and we’ve had very productive film sessions and they’ve been challenged with things like containment and low-man and executing their coverages the right way and finishing possessions. All of those areas were improved tonight.”

L.A. has won three straight home games and four of their last five. The two teams will face off again this Tuesday night at STAPLES Center in a rare back-to-back against the same opponent.