Bron, the Brown & Co. Close it Down in Brooklyn

For LeBron James (36 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast), this victory marked another night of majesty for the King as he tied Legend Kobe Bryant for 14th-most games played in NBA history. This is the 37-year-old's 18th straight game with 25+ points. Bron said postgame how, "I have a passion for this sport, I have a drive for this sport.” He said it’s all about “putting on your hard hat and putting in the work on the floor.” And even with his endless hustle and eminent numbers, he makes it look easy as Bron splashed all night long, jumper after jumper, going 14-for-21 from the field for 34 minutes.

Bron with the house call on back-to-back plays ‼️ pic.twitter.com/BY2o1rFl7W — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2022

It should come as no surprise, the Lakers hit their season-high in fast-break points tonight. Could this be the result of Anthony Davis’ (8 pts, 4 blk) return? It’s highly probable. Coach Frank Vogel commented after the game how Davis, “changed things for us defensively at the rim.” With 20 fast-break points in the first half alone, AD’s presence had a big impact on the Lakers’ pace, specifically “getting stops without fouls which is what Anthony brings to the table,” Coach Vogel said. And, after 17 games without the big fella, to see a LeBron lob to AD dunk almost immediately after the starting whistle blew was a beautiful thing.

First play of the game. Great to have you back, @AntDavis23 pic.twitter.com/dljoittWhw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2022

As a team, the Lake Show looked really connected. Their shooting was accurate, they outshot Brooklyn from the arc all game. And the Purple and Gold’s passing was really deliberate. They rarely forced the shot; they were conscious of finding the open man.

Have to call out rookie Austin Reaves (6 reb, 6 last). AR, who went +13 in his 25 minutes, had some beautiful outlet passes to his open teammates waiting in the corners. Reaves found Malik Monk (22 pts, 5 reb) for a few assists on Malik’s six three-pointers. And with a minute to go in the third, Austin grabbed the Lakers’ first offensive rebound and dished it back out to Carmelo Anthony (13 pts) to give him a second chance at a triple — which he converted.

The Lakers are back to 500 at 24-24 and are almost at their full roster, which has not happened yet this season. They’ve got three more stops on their road trip with the next being in Philadelphia on Thursday.