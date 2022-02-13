A Wild West Showdown Ends in Heartbreak, LBJ Adds to King Status

Two days post trade deadline, the Lakers (26-31) roster remained the same as the team traveled north to take on the second-best team in the league. The Warriors depth and the likes of Klay Thompson was the miniscule difference in the result, as the Purple and Gold fell, 117-115.

All night long, the Lake Show remained in the contest and overcame a second-quarter deficit of 15 points. A combined 68 points in the middle frames put the Lakers down just one as they entered the fourth.

A 7-0 run to open the final quarter gave L.A. its first lead since the first quarter forcing Golden State to take a timeout. From there on, Thompson took over and knocked down 13 of Warriors’ 14 points and regained a two-point lead.

Down three with seven seconds in the game, LeBron James took a contested three-pointer and was fouled put the game at the free throw line. James would miss the first, make the second and shot a high-arcing attempt in an effort to grab an offensive rebound.

It was to no avail as time expired and pushed the losing streak to three.

For James, it was another record-setting night as the King surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's previous record of 44,149 career points to become the new all-time leading regular season and playoffs scorer in NBA history.

LeBron finished his night with 26 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists, good for his 15th double-double of the season (second against GSW). As if he hadn’t done enough, his 25-plus points tonight extended his streak to 22 consecutive games (now a career best).

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook did their share to keep the Lakers alive throughout the night. Davis finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks and Westbrook added 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Without the help from the bench, the Lake Show would not have made it a battle. The trio of Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, and Talen Horton-Tucker combined for 42 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and made key defensive plays as all played 20-plus minutes.

One more game remains before the All-Star break as the Lakers will host the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.