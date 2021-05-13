Postgame Notes: Lakers 124, Rockets 122 (5/12/21)

After unveiling the banner and leading for most of the night, the Lakers needed a Kuzma basket and a Matthews steal to seal a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Notes:

Kyle Kuzma with 19 points on 8-12 shooting and adds 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the team with 23 points and 10 assists. THT shot 9-16 overall and was 5-8 from the line.

Andre Drummond had 20 points on 9-13 shooting along with 10 rebounds, including 3 offensive.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 10 points on 4-5 shooting.

Markieff Morris with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 2-4 from 3.

Montrezl Harrell had 16 points on 8-14 shooting in 26 minutes of action.

Alfonzo McKinnie had 16 minutes on the court and scored 10 points on 4-8 shooting.

Lakers set a franchise record with 86 points in the paint. Houston had 50.

Lakers shoot 57% overall to 51% for Houston.

Lakers had a deficit from distance, shooting 7-20 to 18-42 for Houston.

1st Quarter: It's a quick start as the Lakers start 4-4 from the field, but the Rockets start 5-5 and hold an early 9-14 lead. Markieff hits a 3 and draws the game level at 16. A 14-0 Lakers run in the middle of the quarter turns a deficit to a lead and the Lakers close the 1st up 34-26. After hot shooting starts, Lakers end the quarter at 58% shooting and the Rockets 45%, including 4-8 from 3 by the Lakers to 3-11 from 3 by the Rockets.

It's a quick start as the Lakers start 4-4 from the field, but the Rockets start 5-5 and hold an early 9-14 lead. Markieff hits a 3 and draws the game level at 16. A 14-0 Lakers run in the middle of the quarter turns a deficit to a lead and the Lakers close the 1st up 34-26. After hot shooting starts, Lakers end the quarter at 58% shooting and the Rockets 45%, including 4-8 from 3 by the Lakers to 3-11 from 3 by the Rockets. 2nd Quarter: Lakers hold their lead through the first half of the quarter, with both teams shooting >50%, but Houston has three 3 pointers to none for the Lakers in the quarter and cuts the lead to 48-44. Quarter ends with the Lakers leading 59-53. Lakers 0-6 from 3 since their 4-8 start. Lakers are 3-4 from the line through the first half, compared to 7-12 for the Rockets.

Lakers hold their lead through the first half of the quarter, with both teams shooting >50%, but Houston has three 3 pointers to none for the Lakers in the quarter and cuts the lead to 48-44. Quarter ends with the Lakers leading 59-53. Lakers 0-6 from 3 since their 4-8 start. Lakers are 3-4 from the line through the first half, compared to 7-12 for the Rockets. 3rd Quarter: Both teams hot again to begin the half with 71% shooting for the Lakers, including 4-4 by Andre Drummond, to 63% for Houston. Houston with 2 more 3PM and have cut the lead to 69-67. After Houston ties the game, Lakers go on a 12-3 run to take a 85-78 lead. Houston reclaims a small lead, but the Lakers close the quarter up 100-96. Both teams shoot 64% for the quarter, but Houston has 7 3PM to 2 3PM for the Lakers.

Both teams hot again to begin the half with 71% shooting for the Lakers, including 4-4 by Andre Drummond, to 63% for Houston. Houston with 2 more 3PM and have cut the lead to 69-67. After Houston ties the game, Lakers go on a 12-3 run to take a 85-78 lead. Houston reclaims a small lead, but the Lakers close the quarter up 100-96. Both teams shoot 64% for the quarter, but Houston has 7 3PM to 2 3PM for the Lakers. 4th Quarter: Houston continues to hang around with 3 point shooting, cutting the lead to 110-108. Lakers rebuild a lead, but it's a 2 point game at 121-119. Wesley Matthews makes the clutch defensive play after Kuzma makes a basket to give the Lakers the lead and the Lakers hold on to win 124-122.

Houston continues to hang around with 3 point shooting, cutting the lead to 110-108. Lakers rebuild a lead, but it's a 2 point game at 121-119. Wesley Matthews makes the clutch defensive play after Kuzma makes a basket to give the Lakers the lead and the Lakers hold on to win 124-122. Starters: Andre Drummond, Markieff Morris, Wesley Matthews, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope,Talen Horton-Tucker.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Alex Caruso, Dennis Schröder, and Jared Dudley were not available to play.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Game Recap

Gallery

All Game Coverage

Previous meetings:

Lakers won 117-100 on 1/12/21 - Game Coverage



Lakers won 120-102 on 1/10/21 - Game Coverage