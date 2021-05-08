Lakers Battle Trail Blazers, but Lose Fight in Final Moments

It was a match in Rip City tonight. And the Lakers brought their Classic style to the Moda Center but couldn’t close, falling to Portland 106-101.

As said in yesterday’s recap, the Lake Show has to finish the remainder of their schedule strong to avoid play-in. Tonight was an important game in terms of hanging on to their number six spot in the Western Conference. Portland and Los Angeles held the same record and if they finish the same next week, this game will be the tiebreaker.

The Lakers played with urgency this evening. And Anthony Davis (36 pts, 12 reb, 5 ast) played outstanding. With each team’s performance practically even, Portland’s edge was their free-throw shooting — they only missed 1 all night, the Lakers missed six. Missed free throws coupled with 14 turnovers gave the game to Portland.

The AD Dodge pic.twitter.com/YoZYV7RGAB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 8, 2021

The first quarter was especially dodgy in terms of turnovers, but as the second quarter unfolded a change of play was underway for the Lakers. In fact, the guys capped the first half 50% from three and 46% from the field — greater than Portland in both regards.

The big guys making the ball do the work.



(: @SpectrumSN, ESPN) pic.twitter.com/CPQ1ypFzuV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 8, 2021

Where it’s been difficult for this team to score without LeBron James, Dennis Schröder, and Talen Horton-Tucker, they did a fine job tonight. The offense was ignited by AD, Alex Caruso (18 pts, 6 reb), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (17 pts, 5 ast).

After leaving last night’s game early due to back spasms, AD returned to his ways on the floor tonight. “Returned to his ways” is actually quite an understatement, he was as dialed-in as dialed-in goes. Davis was poised and precise from the mid-range to the arc and grabbed a vast majority of the rebounds in the paint. It was a big night for The Brow, in the last two minutes he went absolute sicko mode with two clutch blocks and sunk two crucial free throws.

Cash that dime in for 3!



(: @SpectrumSN, ESPN) pic.twitter.com/QF0mn2CPe8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 8, 2021

AC resumed his position from last night as starting point guard. Caruso created space of his own in the midrange to generate some offense in the first half of the game and came out just as hungry after the break. Alex achieved his season-high in points tonight.

Consistent turnovers prohibited the guys from pulling away in this contest. And then the game ended in a “funky situation” as Davis said post-game. One possession away from a win, AC fouled Damian Lillard (38 pts, 7 ast) who went perfect from the charity stripe tonight. While the foul stalled the clock, it put the game two possessions out of reach.

After this back-to-back, there’s no Lake Show action tomorrow, but the guys will return on Sunday to face the Phoenix Suns.

