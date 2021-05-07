Lakers Lean Roster Can’t Withstand Clippers

The Lakers took on the Clippers tonight. The team was without LeBron James, Dennis Schröder, and Talen Horton-Tucker. And shortly after the game began, they lost Anthony Davis. Davis stayed out for the remainder of the game with back spasms. The Lakers fell to the Clippers 118-94.

The Lakers have been trying to avoid dropping to seventh place in the Western Conference in an attempt to clinch a spot in the 2020-2021 playoffs and avoid the play-in. The team’s overall health has made keeping their playoff spot incredibly difficult. And tonight's loss against the LA Clippers was another example of their struggle to keep a rhythm among their everchanging personnel.

That being said, Coach Frank Vogel voiced during the first half of this game how “The biggest thing on the game plan is taking away the three-ball.” Unfortunately, the Lakers weren’t able to do this to their highest degree and the Clippers shot 42% from beyond the arc.

Kyle Kuzma (25 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl) led his team in points and worked to help the Lakers spread the offense while they were without most of their facilitators. Alex Caruso (8 pts, 7 ast, 2 stl) one of few floor generals left, looked to create scoring opportunities, and led his squad in dimes. And while the Lake Show reduced their turnovers, the team’s shooting was still about 15% behind the Clippers from the field.

With their ever-changing lineup, the Lake Show returns tomorrow to face Portland.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Gallery

All Game Coverage

Previous meeting:

Lakers lost 86-104 on 4/4/21 - Game Coverage