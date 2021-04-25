Postgame Notes: Lakers 93 at Mavericks 108 (4/24/21)

Lakers build a 17 points 1st half lead, but the offense fizzles in the second half to lose to the Mavericks 93-108.

Notes:

Anthony Davis put in 28 minutes and got 17 points, but shot 5-19 and 0-6 from 3.

Ben McLemore started in place of KCP and had 6 3PM to lead to 20 points.

Dennis Schröder followed up his performance from Thursday with 16 points, 10 assists and 4 rebounds.

Andre Drummond had 6 points and 12 rebounds and 3 steals.

Kyle Kuzma had 14 points and shot 4-9 from 3.

3 point shooting buoyed the Lakers in the 1st half, but they end the game shooting 12-45 for 27% from 3 and 38% overall.

Turnovers were not a problem on the night, with the Lakers having 9, compared to 16 for the Mavericks.

On Thursday, the Mavs led in FTA 36-17, on Saturday the Mavs led 25-19 in FTA. Lakers were led at the line by Anthony Davis, going 7-8, and Alex Caruso, going 5-6.

1st Quarter: Ben McLemore opens the game with a 3, but Dallas goes on an 8-0 run to take an early lead. Lakers ride McLemore's 4-5 3 point shooting to take a 21-18 lead. Quarter ends with the Lakers leading 26-23. Lakers shooting 36% overall, but 46% from 3. Lakers have limited turnovers to 3 and have 8 assists on their 9 made baskets.

Ben McLemore opens the game with a 3, but Dallas goes on an 8-0 run to take an early lead. Lakers ride McLemore's 4-5 3 point shooting to take a 21-18 lead. Quarter ends with the Lakers leading 26-23. Lakers shooting 36% overall, but 46% from 3. Lakers have limited turnovers to 3 and have 8 assists on their 9 made baskets. 2nd Quarter: Lakers holding a narrow lead in the opening minutes of the 2nd quarter. Neither team is lighting it up, with the Lakers shooting 43% thus far in the quarter to 25% for the Mavs. Back-to-back 3's push the lead to 17 for the Lakers. Lakers now shooting 56% for the quarter with the Mavs still at 25%. Lakers defense has forced 10 turnovers in the game from the Mavs. Half closes with the Lakers leading 58-46. Davis, McLemore and Schröder all at 12 points.

Lakers holding a narrow lead in the opening minutes of the 2nd quarter. Neither team is lighting it up, with the Lakers shooting 43% thus far in the quarter to 25% for the Mavs. Back-to-back 3's push the lead to 17 for the Lakers. Lakers now shooting 56% for the quarter with the Mavs still at 25%. Lakers defense has forced 10 turnovers in the game from the Mavs. Half closes with the Lakers leading 58-46. Davis, McLemore and Schröder all at 12 points. 3rd Quarter: Dallas opens the quarter attacking more effectively and cut the Lakers lead to 7. Lakers offense misfiring in the 3rd quarter, shooting only 29% to the Mavs 60%. Mavs come all the way back to tie the game at 79. The turnovers the Lakers forced in the 2nd off of double teams became offensive opportunities in the 3rd.

Dallas opens the quarter attacking more effectively and cut the Lakers lead to 7. Lakers offense misfiring in the 3rd quarter, shooting only 29% to the Mavs 60%. Mavs come all the way back to tie the game at 79. The turnovers the Lakers forced in the 2nd off of double teams became offensive opportunities in the 3rd. 4th Quarter: Schröder with a thunderous dunk and a steal and assist to McLemore to give the Lakers a 4 point lead early in the 4th. Mavs pull back into the lead and the game is back and forth. Anthony Davis stays on the court down the stretch. Lakers 0-8 from 3 in the quarter and Mavs build a 12 point lead. Lakers score 35 points in the second half and can't keep pace with the Mavericks to lose 93-108.

Schröder with a thunderous dunk and a steal and assist to McLemore to give the Lakers a 4 point lead early in the 4th. Mavs pull back into the lead and the game is back and forth. Anthony Davis stays on the court down the stretch. Lakers 0-8 from 3 in the quarter and Mavs build a 12 point lead. Lakers score 35 points in the second half and can't keep pace with the Mavericks to lose 93-108. Starters: Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Kyle Kuzma, Ben McLemore, Dennis Schröder.

LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Jared Dudley were not available to play.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Gallery

All Game Coverage

Previous meeting:

Lakers won 138-115 on 12/25/20- Game Coverage

Lakers lost 110-115 on 4/22/21 - Game Coverage