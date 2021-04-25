Postgame Notes: Lakers 93 at Mavericks 108 (4/24/21)
Lakers build a 17 points 1st half lead, but the offense fizzles in the second half to lose to the Mavericks 93-108.
Notes:
- Anthony Davis put in 28 minutes and got 17 points, but shot 5-19 and 0-6 from 3.
- Ben McLemore started in place of KCP and had 6 3PM to lead to 20 points.
- Dennis Schröder followed up his performance from Thursday with 16 points, 10 assists and 4 rebounds.
- Andre Drummond had 6 points and 12 rebounds and 3 steals.
- Kyle Kuzma had 14 points and shot 4-9 from 3.
- 3 point shooting buoyed the Lakers in the 1st half, but they end the game shooting 12-45 for 27% from 3 and 38% overall.
- Turnovers were not a problem on the night, with the Lakers having 9, compared to 16 for the Mavericks.
- On Thursday, the Mavs led in FTA 36-17, on Saturday the Mavs led 25-19 in FTA. Lakers were led at the line by Anthony Davis, going 7-8, and Alex Caruso, going 5-6.
- 1st Quarter: Ben McLemore opens the game with a 3, but Dallas goes on an 8-0 run to take an early lead. Lakers ride McLemore's 4-5 3 point shooting to take a 21-18 lead. Quarter ends with the Lakers leading 26-23. Lakers shooting 36% overall, but 46% from 3. Lakers have limited turnovers to 3 and have 8 assists on their 9 made baskets.
- 2nd Quarter: Lakers holding a narrow lead in the opening minutes of the 2nd quarter. Neither team is lighting it up, with the Lakers shooting 43% thus far in the quarter to 25% for the Mavs. Back-to-back 3's push the lead to 17 for the Lakers. Lakers now shooting 56% for the quarter with the Mavs still at 25%. Lakers defense has forced 10 turnovers in the game from the Mavs. Half closes with the Lakers leading 58-46. Davis, McLemore and Schröder all at 12 points.
- 3rd Quarter: Dallas opens the quarter attacking more effectively and cut the Lakers lead to 7. Lakers offense misfiring in the 3rd quarter, shooting only 29% to the Mavs 60%. Mavs come all the way back to tie the game at 79. The turnovers the Lakers forced in the 2nd off of double teams became offensive opportunities in the 3rd.
- 4th Quarter: Schröder with a thunderous dunk and a steal and assist to McLemore to give the Lakers a 4 point lead early in the 4th. Mavs pull back into the lead and the game is back and forth. Anthony Davis stays on the court down the stretch. Lakers 0-8 from 3 in the quarter and Mavs build a 12 point lead. Lakers score 35 points in the second half and can't keep pace with the Mavericks to lose 93-108.
- Starters: Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Kyle Kuzma, Ben McLemore, Dennis Schröder.
- LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Jared Dudley were not available to play.
Previous meeting:
Lakers won 138-115 on 12/25/20- Game Coverage
Lakers lost 110-115 on 4/22/21 - Game Coverage
Recent Stories on Lakers.com
NEXT UP: