Postgame Notes: Lakers vs Jazz (4/19/21)

Despite hot shooting from 3, Lakers trail wire-to-wire against the Jazz and lose 97-111.

THT led the Lakers in scoring with 24 points on 8-13 shooting and 3-5 from 3 and added 4 rebounds and 2 assists .

Dennis Schröder had 15 points and 6 assists and 4 rebounds as well as 4 steals.

KCP with a strong first half with 9 points on 3-5 shooting from 3. He finished the game with 15 points, 5-7 on 3 pointers.

Kyle Kuzma had an efficient 17 points on 8-13 shooting and added 3 assists.

Andre Drummond scored 8 points on 3-12 shooting and got 8 rebounds after getting 27 points on Saturday and 8 boards.

Lakers shoot 43% overall on the night and 42.9% from 3 (12-28). Jazz ended the game shooting 57% overall and 46% from 3.

On Saturday the Lakers led in rebounds 52-37 (11-6 offensive), tonight they trailed 41-45.

Lakers took care of the ball with 10 turnovers, to 17 for the Jazz.

Lakers led in points in the paint 64-38 on Saturday, tonight Jazz led that category 52-36.

1st Quarter: Lakers fall behind 0-8 to start and then go into the first timeout down 5-13. Jazz shooting 3-4 from 3 and the Lakers have 3 early turnovers. Lakers get on track with their own 3 point shooting and get as close as 2 and end the quarter trailing 23-29. Lakers shoot 6-10 from 3 for the quarter to 5-10 for the Jazz. Conley with 5 assists, setting up the Jazz shooters.

2nd Quarter: Lakers close, but can't tie or take the lead. Lakers fall behind 33-45. Jazz leading 22-8 in points in the paint and shooting 58% overall to the Lakers 39% Lakers trail 42-52 at the half. It's is the second lowest total for a half this season, despite shooting 9-18 from 3. Lakers have 6 turnovers to 7 for the Jazz.

3rd Quarter: Kuzma gets 6 points early in the 3rd, but Lakers fall further behind to 50-64. THT comes back in to score 6 points, but deficit grows to 20. Jazz continue to move the ball and score in the paint. 3rd quarter ends with Lakers behind 65-85. Jazz shooting 65% overall in the quarter and 6-9 from 3.

4th Quarter: Back-to-back 3's from KCP early in the quarter cuts the lead to 15. Jazz cruise through the quarter and Lakers fall 97-111 .

Starters: Andre Drummond, Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

AD, LeBron, and Jared Dudley were not available to play.

Previous meeting:

Lakers won 127-115 in OT on 4/19/21 - Game Coverage

Lakers lost 89-114 on 2/24/21 - Game Coverage