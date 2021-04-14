Postgame Notes: Lakers 101, Hornets 93 (4/13/21)

Lakers play tough defense and made 16 3 pointers to fight to a 101-93 win over the Hornets to close out the road trip.

Notes:

Lakers end their 7 game road trip with a 4-3 record.

Kyle Kuzma led the team with 24 points, including 4 three pointers, and added 4 rebounds.

Dennis Schröder was 3-7 from 3 and scored 19 points in the game. He added 4 rebounds and 6 assists and only 1 turnover on the night.

Alex Caruso played his typical tough defense and added offensive spark, going 3-5 from 3 for 13 points. Alex added 6 assists and lead the team in +/- with a +21.

Alfonzo McKinnie with an efficient 8 minutes on the court, getting 8 points and 2 rebounds.

Talen Horton-Tucker got the start, but had trouble converting, going 2-8 overall and 1-6 from 3 for 6 points, but added 4 assists.

After 25 turnovers against the Knicks and averaging 18.6/game on the season, the Lakers had 11 turnovers on the night.

Lakers went 16-44 from 3. Hornets came into the game giving up an average of 14.8 threes/game.

Lakers led in bench points 39-18.

Lakers go 17-18 from the line, including key free throws down the stretch to close out the game.

1st Quarter: Lakers off target to begin the game, starting 0-7 from 3 and 3-13 overall to trail 6-13 early. Lakers get warmer in their shooting and maintain their defense against the Hornets to lead 25-22 after the first quarter. Lakers shooting up to 38% with 3 made 3's with the Hornets at 42% and 0-7 from 3. Turnovers at 2 for each team.

2nd Quarter: Lakers allow a 13-3 Hornets run to start the quarter which leads to a 28-35 deficit. A late flurry, highlighted by Kyle Kuzma, overturns a 9 point deficit and the Lakers take a 52-50 lead at half. Lakers shoot 6-9 from 3 in the second quarter. Turnovers creep up, but the 9 for the Lakers are trailed narrowly by the Hornets with 8. Alfonzo McKinnie provided a spark, with 8 points in the 1st half.

3rd Quarter: Lakers built a quick lead to start the quarter and then the Hornets fought back to take a slim lead. The Lakers upped the defense and were able to build a 76-66 lead to end the quarter. Lakers hold the Hornets to 6-22 shooting the quarter. Lakers also had 0 turnovers in the quarter.

4th Quarter: Quick start to the quarter for the Hornets as a pair of threes fall to cut the Lakers lead to 4, before the Lakers rebuild the lead to 86-75. Hornets get an 10-0 run to cut the lead to 89-88. Late threes by Schröder and Caruso build a narrow lead and tight defense holds off the Hornets until free throws down the stretch sets the final margin at 101-93.

Starters: Andre Drummond, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dennis Schröder.

AD, LeBron, Markieff Morris, and Jared Dudley were not available to play.

Previous meeting:

Lakers won 116-105 on 3/18/21 - Game Coverage