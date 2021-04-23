AD Returns, But Lakers Can’t Grab Win in Dallas

The last time the Lakers played the Dallas Mavericks it was Christmas Day. Now, we’re about a month away from playoffs and the Lake Show walked away with a different result than four months ago and fell 115-110.

In other news, after months without the Brow, Anthony Davis hit the hardwood. Arguably, the best part of tonight’s game might’ve been Davis’ pure joy. He looked happier than a seagull with a French fry to be back on the floor with his teammates. After 13 minutes, and his signature mid-range jumper, it looked as though AD was done. But then No. 3 returned for four minutes of baseline spins and boards.

First basket back — of course it’s a mid-range jumper



(: @SpectrumSN, TNT) pic.twitter.com/7bEMJExqND — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 23, 2021

Dennis Schröder (25 pts, 13 ast) played with poise and precision tonight. He went 9-for-13 from the field and 2-for-3. He flexed his floor vision all night long. Dennis was a workhorse, playmaker, and shots generator. His third-quarter performance declared a comeback to Dallas as he led his teammates to a 10-0 run during the third.

Right there with Dennis, and the Lakers leading scorer on the night was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (29 pts). KC3 is really living up to his nickname. This guy went 50% from the arc in this contest. Oh, and he was a perfect shooter from the charity stripe.

Hit the shot, but make it lefty pic.twitter.com/ck2tmRqM3R — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 23, 2021

Defensively speaking, Andre Drummond (14 pts, 19 reb) was an anchor. He also was perfect from the line. Dre accounted for almost half of the team’s 45 rebounds. He was a force under the hoop and was majorly responsible for the Lakers' rebound success over the Mavs.

Dre Flex Zone pic.twitter.com/pvlOfuTqNh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 23, 2021

But at the end of the day, the Lakers let this one slip away on account of fouls and turnovers. The team committed eight more turnovers than Dallas and had almost double the number of fouls.

Davis returned, he said postgame of his time back on the court, “I felt good out there, I felt really good.” and “It was fun to be out there again, it was a long time coming.” Now the Lakers Family awaits the return of LeBron James. The guys have 13 more games before Playoff season and the next one is Saturday against a familiar foe — the Mavericks. Catch you then for part 2.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Gallery

All Game Coverage