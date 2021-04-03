Postgame Notes: Lakers 115, Kings 94 (4/2/21)

Lakers applied defensive pressure all night and had 17 made 3's to defeat the Kings 115-94.

Notes:

Kyle Kuzma with 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists on the night. He shot 61% overall and 4-7 from 3.

Marc Gasol returned to the starting line-up and organized the defense and offense. He scored 5 points and added 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shoots 4-7 from 3 and scores 13 points and got 10 rebounds and 3 assists.

Markieff Morris had another strong start with 14 points and 8 rebounds, including 3 offensive.

Dennis Schröder had 17 points and 8 assists and was 3-4 from 3. In the earlier meeting with Sacramento, he had 28 points and 9 assists.

Wesley Matthews left with game and did not return due to a neck strain.

Balanced scoring from the Lakers with 5 players in double figures, Kuzma, Morris, Caldwell-Pope, Schröder, and Horton-Tucker.

Lakers 3 point shooting carried the team, going 17-33 on the night.

Sacramento is held to 42% shooting overall as a team and 29% from 3. Fox had 12 points and Hield had 7 points. Harrison Barnes was the Kings' bright spot, shooting 9-10 and scoring 26 points.

Lakers commanded the boards, leading 54-38 in rebounds and getting 12 offensive boards.

Lakers lead 20-7 in fast break points.

Sacramento typically gets into the paint, but on the night both teams had 44 points in the paint.

1st Quarter: Despite 5 early turnovers, the Lakers hold a 10-4 lead. Lakers have taken advantage of 3 turnovers by the Kings for 6 points and the Kings are shooting 2-9 early. Lakers extend lead to 24-11, shooting 4-7 from 3. Kings 5-15 from the field. Kings close the gap behind improved shooting as the Lakers go cold. Lakers shooting 46% and the Kings 52%. Lakers lead at the end of the 1st quarter 29-27.

Despite 5 early turnovers, the Lakers hold a 10-4 lead. Lakers have taken advantage of 3 turnovers by the Kings for 6 points and the Kings are shooting 2-9 early. Lakers extend lead to 24-11, shooting 4-7 from 3. Kings 5-15 from the field. Kings close the gap behind improved shooting as the Lakers go cold. Lakers shooting 46% and the Kings 52%. Lakers lead at the end of the 1st quarter 29-27. 2nd Quarter: Lakers rebuild the lead to 44-32, driven by THT, Kuzma, and KCP. Lakers defense has helped keep the lead in double digits and the Lakers are up to 8-14 shooting from 3 and lead 56-43. Lakers lead 65-53 at the half due to 10 offensive rebounds and 52% shooting overall and 9-15 from 3. Lakers have a 37-19 rebounding edge and have held the Kings to 43% shooting for the half.

Lakers rebuild the lead to 44-32, driven by THT, Kuzma, and KCP. Lakers defense has helped keep the lead in double digits and the Lakers are up to 8-14 shooting from 3 and lead 56-43. Lakers lead 65-53 at the half due to 10 offensive rebounds and 52% shooting overall and 9-15 from 3. Lakers have a 37-19 rebounding edge and have held the Kings to 43% shooting for the half. 3rd Quarter: Lakers keeping the lead in double digits with consistent defensive effort. Shooting is at 39% for the quarter for the Lakers. Lakers with another 6 turnovers in the quarter, but a late push with a Kuzma 3 and a THT layup closes the quarter at 91-76. Lakers up to 15-25 from 3 for the game.

Lakers keeping the lead in double digits with consistent defensive effort. Shooting is at 39% for the quarter for the Lakers. Lakers with another 6 turnovers in the quarter, but a late push with a Kuzma 3 and a THT layup closes the quarter at 91-76. Lakers up to 15-25 from 3 for the game. 4th Quarter: Lakers maintain defensive pressure and hold the Kings to 35% shooting in the 4th and force 5 turnovers. Lakers cool off from 3, but Kuzma gets 10 points in the quarter and the Lakers win 115-94.

Lakers maintain defensive pressure and hold the Kings to 35% shooting in the 4th and force 5 turnovers. Lakers cool off from 3, but Kuzma gets 10 points in the quarter and the Lakers win 115-94. Starters: Marc Gasol, Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

AD, LeBron, Andre Drummond, and Jared Dudley were not available to play.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Gallery

All Game Coverage

Previous meeting:

Lakers lost 120-123 on 3/3/21 - Game Coverage

Next meeting:

Lakers vs. Kings at STAPLES Center on 4/30/21