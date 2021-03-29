Postgame Notes: Lakers 96, Magic 93 (3/28/21)

After a strong defensive effort in the first half, Lakers held on down the stretch to close out the Magic, 96-93.

Dennis Schröder scored 24 points to lead the team and is averaging 17.3 points/game in March. Dennis added 5 rebounds and 6 assists and shot 9-10 on free throws.

Montrezl Harrell had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds for a double-double and added 4 assists.

Markieff Morris got his own double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Lakers were 11-40 in 3 point shooting, including Kuzma going 5-15.

Tough shooting for both teams, Lakers shooting 41.5% and the Magic 38.6%. Harrell (61.5%) and Schröder (50%) were the only Lakers at/above 50% from the field.

Lakers had 12 turnovers for the game, just 4 in the second half.

After several strong scoring performances from the bench, Lakers trailed in bench points tonight to the Magic, 28-42.

The game had 17 lead changes and was tied 10 times.

AD, LeBron, and Dudley were not available to play. Andre Drummond had not yet joined the team.

