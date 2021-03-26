Postgame Notes: Lakers 100, Cavaliers 86 (3/26/21)

Lakers defense took control in the second half and Harrell attacked the paint for a 100-86 win over the Cavaliers.

Notes:

Lakers snap a 4 game losing streak.

Montrezl Harrell led the team with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Dennis Schröder was 7-12 from the field for 17 points and added 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and his monster block.

Talen Horton-Tucker with 15 points on 6-11 shooting, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Kyle Kuzma limited to 4 points, but had 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

Marc Gasol in his second game back got 4 points, 2 rebounds, and an assist in 15 minutes.

Lakers hold Cavs to 38.8% in overall shooting.

Cavs shot 5-26 from 3. Entering the game, they averaged 9.4 3's per game and converted just 34.2%.

Teams combined for 44 turnovers, 23 for the Lakers.

Lakers led in points in the paint, 58-42.

Lakers with strong scoring off the bench, leading 55-30 over the Cavs.

1st Quarter: An even start to the game, but the Lakers have 5 turnovers, leading to an early 4 point deficit, 12-16. It's an even quarter throughout, with the biggest lead being 4. Lakers shooting 50% to the Cavs 53% and both teams have had turnovers, 7 for the Lakers to 6 for the Cavs. Lakers trail 22-24 after the 1st Quarter .

AD, LeBron, and Dudley were not available to play.

