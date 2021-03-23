Postgame Notes: Lakers 111, Pelicans 128 (3/23/21)

Lakers offense stalled and the Pelicans scored in the paint as the Lakers fall 111-128.

Notes:

Kyle Kuzma had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists. He shot 6-14 overall, but 4-8 from 3.

Montrezl Harrell led the Lakers with 18 points, drawing fouls to shoot 8-12f from the line. Harrell added 6 rebounds.

Markieff Morris chipped in 16 points and 5 rebounds.

Dennis Schröder got into the paint to score 15 points and shot 10-12 from the free throw line.

Devontae Cacok got his first start and scored 4 points on a pair of dunks and got 2 rebounds.

Points in the paint: Pelicans led 26-8 after 1st, and ended up 62-32. Pelicans also led in rebounds 59 to 44 over the Lakers.

Strong effort from 3 on the night for the Lakers, 18-37 for 48.6%. 5 players made more than one 3 pointer, Kuzma shot 4-8, Caruso 2-2, Matthews 4-8, McKinnie 2-4, and Morris 3-8.

Despite strong shooting from 3, overall the Lakers shot 42.4%.

Bench points: Lakers led 14-2 after the 1st quarter and ended up 57-33.

AD, LeBron, Gasol, and Dudley were not available to play.

