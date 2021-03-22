Postgame Notes: Lakers 94 , Suns 111 (3/21/21)

Lakers had trouble manufacturing offense and came up short at the Suns, 94-111.

Notes:

Dennis Schröder had 22 points and shot 8-14 overall and 2-4 from 3.

Montrezl Harrell led the team in scoring with 23 points on 10-13 shooting and also gathered 10 rebounds. It was his 6th double-double of the season.

Talen Horton-Tucker had 17 points (6-16 shooting), 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Kyle Kuzma had 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, but shot 5-16 from the field.

Suns entered the game averaging FG% (56.6%), second in the league and after starting hot, ended the game shooting 48.3%.

Lakers struggled with shooting with 41.2% overall and 25% from 3.

Lakers had 19 FTA and 28 FTM, compared to 18-23 for the Suns.

Lakers had 20 assists, including 6 by Kuzma, 4 by Caruso, and 3 by Schröder and THT.

Lakers had 3 steals and 2 blocks as a team, to 7 steals and 6 blocks for the Suns.

1st Quarter: Lakers start the game 1-7 and fall behind early, 2-10. The bench comes in and gets the lead down to 26-31 at the end of the 1st quarter. Lakers shoot 38% to the Suns 61%, but don't have any turnovers.

2nd Quarter: Lakers get the lead down to three, but the Suns make a couple of jumpers to push it back to seven. A pair of three pointers highlight another Suns run and their lead grows to 14. Half ends with the Lakers down 44-59. Lakers had 5 turnovers in the quarter. They lead in free throws, 10-14 vs 5-8 for the Suns, but overall shooting differential is 37% for the Lakers to 56% for the Suns and 17% to 40% from 3.

3rd Quarter: Schröder with 8 points, including two 3 pointers, in the opening minutes of the 3rd quarter to cut the lead into single digits. Suns build the lead back up and they hold that throughout the rest of the quarter, Lakers trail 76-88 after 3. Shooting percentage differential is down to 44% to 51%.

4th Quarter: Lakers continue to stay in striking distance, getting the score to 88-96. Suns get some stops and push the lead back to double digits and close out the game 94-111.

Starters: Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Schröder.

AD, LeBron, Gasol, and Dudley were not available to play.

