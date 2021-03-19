LeBron and Lakers Light Up Hornets

It was LeBron James (37 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast) and the Lakers that laid it down against LaMelo Ball (26 pts, 7 ast, 5 reb) and the Hornets this Thursday in Los Angeles. The Purple and Gold took the game and tucked it in for the night, 116-105.

The first half belonged to the Lakers. There was no funny business on defense, and their aggressive D was a catalyst for the fast break which produced an 18-point lead in the beginning of the game. At the half, the Hornets were held to 45 points, but the second half was a different story when Charlotte closed the gap and the Lakers looked to keep things innovative offensively.

Year 18 and he’s not wasting a second. pic.twitter.com/NO9z4gMtFE — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2021

It was Bron who spearheaded the offensive charge. The King could barely miss. The paint and arc were LeBron’s domain, he went 14-for-22 from the field and 4-for-9 from downtown. He was just shy of moving to the 100 club for triple-doubles. He played with equal parts poise and power as he commanded his team to success. And the best part of his performance? Bron’s scoring ignited his teammates.

Wes with the clamps. Talen with the lob. Bron with the finish. pic.twitter.com/vXxdkpLSiO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2021

The Lake Show’s ball movement opened a diverse range of scoring opportunities. It’s safe to say All-Star break ignited something in this Lakers offense because the guys have found their sweet spots on the hardwood— and they’re on every inch of the floor.

Dennis Schröder (22 pts, 7 ast) rocked a flashy pair of gold sneakers and it’s up for debate if those shoes gave the guy extra speed or not because he was flying around the floor tonight. And it became clear to the Hornets, don’t blink, or Dennis will blow by you. But Dennis didn’t always head straight to the basket, although he was successful when he did. The thing about Dennis is, his burst of speed is so alarming to his defender that often he’s two steps ahead and gets the dime off.

Must be the shoes pic.twitter.com/wxgZ7AoqRh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2021

In other good news, Kyle Kuzma (12 pts, 5 reb) was Kuz Controlling from three, Talen Horton-Tucker (12 pts) was striking to watch in the paint, Alex Caruso returned to the floor, and AD showed the world that he has game on and off the court.

AD is First Team All-Bench Celebrations



(: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/UpLBOG9kG9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2021

Overall, the guys went 48% percent from the field and went 75% percent from the charity stripe. It was the little details that secured the victory.

Tonight marks the team’s fourth straight win, Bron said postgame that the most important thing for the team as they await AD’s return is, “Health and continuing to build habits — championship habits.” They’re looking to make it five straight wins on Saturday when they face Atlanta for a Lake Show matinee at 12:30 pm.

