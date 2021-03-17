Postgame Notes: Lakers 137, Timberwolves 121 (3/16/21)

In an offensive game, the Lakers tightened their defense to pull away for a 137-121 win over the Timberwolves.

Notes:

Lakers won their 4th straight over Timberwolves.

Montrezl Harrell lived at the rim and scored 25 points and also tied his career high with 6 assists.

LeBron James with back-to-back triple doubles. 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in his 31 minutes on the court. He shot 8-14 overall and 4-7 from 3.

Kyle Kuzma with 16 points on 7-12 shooting and 2-4 from 3.

Talen Horton-Tucker followed up his career high night with 16 points and 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Markieff Morris provided an offensive spark with 12 points along with 7 rebounds.

Dennis Schröder got into the lane for 16 points on the night and dished 7 assists.

Damian Jones showed his bounce at the rim and scored 8 points on 3-3 shooting, but was limited by foul trouble.

Another good night of moving the ball for the Lakers with a season-high 37 assists as a team.

Lakers with great shooting on the night, 50-87 (57.5%) overall and 13-26 (50%) from 3 and 24-28 (85.7%) from the line.

Lakers cleaned up their turnovers in the second half to finish with 13 for the game.

Another strong night from the bench for the Lakers with a 68-32 lead in bench points.

1st Quarter: Close game early on. Lakers shooting well (4-5) and getting to the free throw line (7-8), but 4 Lakers turnovers have helped the Timberwolves. Quarter ends with the Lakers up 31-30, courtesy of a Wesley Matthews 3. Both teams shooting over 50% from the field.

2nd Quarter: Teams continue to score freely throughout the 2nd quarter. Plenty of trips to the line with the Timberwolves shooting 12-16 and the Lakers 16-19. Both teams also getting into the paint, the Lakers have 36 points in the paint to 34 for the Timberwolves. Lakers lead 71-70 at the half.

3rd Quarter: Timberwolves with an early push to start the quarter, but the Lakers tie it back up and the score stays close through the quarter. Lakers make a push late in the quarter to take a 102-94 lead into the 4th. Shooting cools off with the Timberwolves shooting 39% in the 3rd and the Lakers shooting 46% .

4th Quarter: Improved defense allowed the Lakers to maintain their lead while the offense continued as the Lakers saw out a 137-121 win. LeBron had a series of assists to get easy looks at the rim for Harrell as the Lakers moved the ball to get another quarter scoring >30 points.

Starters: Damian Jones, Markieff Morris, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

AD, Gasol, Dudley, Antetokounmpo, and Caruso were not available to play.

Previous meetings:

Lakers win 112-104 on 2/26/21 - Game Coverage

Lakers won 127-91 on 12/27/20 - Game Coverage