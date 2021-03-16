Postgame Notes: Lakers 128, Warriors 97 (3/15/21)

Lakers moved the ball and got hot shooting the cruise to a 128-97 win over the Warriors.

Notes:

Montrezl Harrell with another explosive night going to the rim, good for 27 points on 11-14 shoting and 5-6 from the line.

LeBron James gets his 4th triple-double of the season with 22 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes.

Kyle Kuzma has been hot lately and continued that with 17 points on 7-11 shooting and 3 makes from 3. Kuzma added 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Talen Horton-Tucker had a season high 18 points and 10 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was in double figures scoring with 14 on 5-8 overall and 3-4 on 3 pointers.

After a season high in FTA and FTM vs the Pacers, the Lakers got to the line again, shooting 19-25.

Hot shooting propelled the Lakers, going 62.8% overall for a season high and 40.7% from 3.

Strong effort by the Lakers down low, with 68 points in the paint and a 53-35 rebounding edge.

Lakers had a season high 36 assists as a team, with 11 by LeBron, 10 by THT, and 7 by Schröder.

Bench scoring drove the Lakers, with a lead of 71-41 in bench scoring over the Warriors. It was a season high in bench scoring.

Warriors were held to 35.1% from 3 and 43% overall.

Lakers played 11 guys and each player scoring, getting time in the 4th with the big lead.

1st Quarter: An even game at the outset with both teams turning it over. Lakers have 5 turnovers leading to 8 GSW points. Morris starts strong with two early 3PM. Lakers score on their final 4 possessions of the quarter to take a 29-26 lead after 1. Turnovers are up to 8 for the Lakers, but they're shooting 11-16 overall and 4-6 from 3. Warriors are shooting 10-23 overall and 3-10 from 3.

An even game at the outset with both teams turning it over. Lakers have 5 turnovers leading to 8 GSW points. Morris starts strong with two early 3PM. Lakers score on their final 4 possessions of the quarter to take a 29-26 lead after 1. Turnovers are up to 8 for the Lakers, but they're shooting 11-16 overall and 4-6 from 3. Warriors are shooting 10-23 overall and 3-10 from 3. 2nd Quarter: Lakers bench unit helping to build a lead early in the second, leading in bench scoring 21-12 and a 6 point lead. Montrezl Harrell has 19 points in the half on 7-8 shooting as the Lakers open an 18 point lead and end the half up 65-50. Lakers shooting continues to sizzle 24-35 overall and 6-10 from 3. Curry has 20 in the first half.

Lakers bench unit helping to build a lead early in the second, leading in bench scoring 21-12 and a 6 point lead. Montrezl Harrell has 19 points in the half on 7-8 shooting as the Lakers open an 18 point lead and end the half up 65-50. Lakers shooting continues to sizzle 24-35 overall and 6-10 from 3. Curry has 20 in the first half. 3rd Quarter: Lakers grow the lead to 20 as they continue to shoot the ball well. GSW up to 18 turnovers and Lakers continue to have a lead in bench scoring now up to 49-19 after the 3rd quarter. Lakers take a 20 point lead into the 4th, 93-73.

Lakers grow the lead to 20 as they continue to shoot the ball well. GSW up to 18 turnovers and Lakers continue to have a lead in bench scoring now up to 49-19 after the 3rd quarter. Lakers take a 20 point lead into the 4th, 93-73. 4th Quarter: Lakers pushed the lead in the 4th, with Coach Vogel going to the bench and the bench continuing to bring energy and to score. 11 Lakers get time and the bench completes the 128-97 victory.

Lakers pushed the lead in the 4th, with Coach Vogel going to the bench and the bench continuing to bring energy and to score. 11 Lakers get time and the bench completes the 128-97 victory. Starters: Damian Jones, Markieff Morris, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

AD, Gasol, Dudley, Antetokounmpo, and Caruso were not available to play.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Gallery

All Game Coverage

Previous meetings:

Lakers win 117-91 on 2/28/21 - Game Coverage

Lakers lost 113-115 on 1/18/21 - Game Coverage