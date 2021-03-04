Postgame Notes: Lakers 120, Kings 123 (3/3/21)
Short-handed Lakers rode strong games from Kuzma, Harrell, and Schröder to keep it close, but fall in the final moments 120-123 to the Kings.
Notes:
- Dennis Schröder guided the offense and got into the lane repeatedly on his way to 28 points and 9 assists. Dennis shot 11-20 overall and 2-4 from 3.
- After 1 game in the starting lineup, Montrezl Harrell came off the bench and scored 26 points and 12 rebounds, including 7 offensive, in 32 minutes of action.
- Kyle Kuzma once again shouldered more scoring being in the starting line-up, going for 25 points, with four 3PM. Kuzma also led the team with 13 rebounds.
- Markieff Morris had 11 points (three 3 pointers) and 5 rebounds tonight, having scored in double figures in 3 of the last 4 games (all starts) and averaged 6.8 rebounds.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provided some offensive production with 10 points on 4-4 shooting and 2-2 from 3.
- Lakers had 6 players with double figure scoring, Schröder, Harrell, Kuzma, Morris, KCP, McKinnie and THT had 9.
- Lakers missed their defensive stalwarts, giving up 123 points. Sacramento entered the game with the NBA’s worst defense, with a rating of 118.7, compared to LAL’s NBA-best 105.1.
- Both teams shot well, Lakers shooting 52.7% overall and 44.4% from 3 to 60% overall and 48% from 3 (Buddy Hield 7-11) by the Kings.
- 1st Quarter: Lakers get out to an early 18-11 lead. KCP starts 2-2 from the field and Schröder starts 4-4. Lakers built a 14 point lead and end the quarter up 31-23. Lakers shot 60.9% to Kings 40.9%.
- 2nd Quarter: Kings get hot, shooting 7-9 to start the quarter including 4 made 3's to take a 43-45 lead. It's close for the remainder of the quarter with the Lakers trailing 61-63 at the half. Kings score 40 points in the quarter, shooting 15-21 from the field. Harrell and Kuzma each had 14 points in the first half and Schröder had 13.
- 3rd Quarter: Each team goes on a run to start the quarter as the Kings go up by 8 and the Lakers cut the lead back down to a single possession. The game stays close and the Lakers take a 88-87 lead into the 4th. Both teams over 50% shooting overall and over 40% from 3.
- 4th Quarter: Kings get hot and open a 100-108 lead, courtesy of 5 made 3 thus far in the quarter. Lakers pull the game even and after a late Sacramento score, a flurry of putbacks bounce out and the Lakers fall 120-123.
- Starters: Damian Jones, Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.
- LeBron, AD, Gasol, and Caruso were not available to play.
