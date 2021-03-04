Postgame Notes: Lakers 120, Kings 123 (3/3/21)

Short-handed Lakers rode strong games from Kuzma, Harrell, and Schröder to keep it close, but fall in the final moments 120-123 to the Kings.

Notes:

Dennis Schröder guided the offense and got into the lane repeatedly on his way to 28 points and 9 assists. Dennis shot 11-20 overall and 2-4 from 3.

After 1 game in the starting lineup, Montrezl Harrell came off the bench and scored 26 points and 12 rebounds, including 7 offensive, in 32 minutes of action.

Kyle Kuzma once again shouldered more scoring being in the starting line-up, going for 25 points, with four 3PM. Kuzma also led the team with 13 rebounds.

Markieff Morris had 11 points (three 3 pointers) and 5 rebounds tonight, having scored in double figures in 3 of the last 4 games (all starts) and averaged 6.8 rebounds.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provided some offensive production with 10 points on 4-4 shooting and 2-2 from 3.

Lakers had 6 players with double figure scoring, Schröder, Harrell, Kuzma, Morris, KCP, McKinnie and THT had 9.

Lakers missed their defensive stalwarts, giving up 123 points. Sacramento entered the game with the NBA’s worst defense, with a rating of 118.7, compared to LAL’s NBA-best 105.1.

Both teams shot well, Lakers shooting 52.7% overall and 44.4% from 3 to 60% overall and 48% from 3 (Buddy Hield 7-11) by the Kings.

1st Quarter: Lakers get out to an early 18-11 lead. KCP starts 2-2 from the field and Schröder starts 4-4. Lakers built a 14 point lead and end the quarter up 31-23. Lakers shot 60.9% to Kings 40.9%.

LeBron, AD, Gasol, and Caruso were not available to play.

