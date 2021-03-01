Lakers’ Team Effort Takes Game from Warriors

This is the second match of the season between these two and while the Lakers had a tough time closing out the first contest, they never let the game get away from them this time. They only faced a deficit for 12 seconds and it was a one-point deficit. The guys tied their season-high with 41 points in the first quarter, and they then set a new high at the half with 73 points.

Shot out of a cannon



(: @SpectrumSN & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/tQ5pFheEC9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 1, 2021

The Lakers transformed steals into fast-break points one great defensive play at a time. The team managed to close out with 22 fast break points — almost double that of the Warriors. Aside from the team’s 14 steals, the Lakers also managed to snag 46 defensive rebounds. Eleven of those rebounds belonged to Kyle Kuzma (12 pts). Kuz came off the bench tonight and made an impact immediately on the glass, on both sides of the floor.

Kuz always has your back. pic.twitter.com/tbe53VDSsN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 1, 2021

But tonight, the floor general was LeBron James (19 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl). The King played with a little extra pizzazz in tonight’s game. He was dancing around the arc and draining triples — going 3-for-5 from three. His defense was locked. LeBron’s passing mastery has definitely infiltrated the team’s DNA because there was some pretty some pretty charismatic passing happening.

The way the guys moved the ball is how they achieved six teammates in double figures. It was Markieff Morris (13 pts, 8 reb) from three, Talen Horton-Tucker (11 pts) along the baseline and up-and-under, Alex Caruso (13 pts) through the lane, and Dennis Schröder (12 pts, 6 ast) all over.

Back in the winning column, the Lakers have another opportunity to stay there tomorrow when they take on the Phoenix Suns.

