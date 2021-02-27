Postgame Notes: Lakers 102, Trail Blazers 93 (2/26/21)

Lakers rode defense and points off turnovers to come back to beat the Trail Blazers 102-93.

Lakers snap a 4 game losing streak and extend Portland's losing streak to 4. It was the Lakers ninth double-digit comeback victory of the season.

LeBron James had 4 steals and 3 blocks to go with his 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists. James led his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks for the 49th time in his career.

Dennis Schröder returned after missing 4 games. Despite being limited by foul trouble, he scored 22 points and went 9-9 from the line. Schröder is shooting 83.3 percent (100-120 FT) from the free throw line this season.

Montrezl Harrell led the team in +/- with +22, scoring 17 points on 7-12 shooting and 9 rebounds including 5 offensive. Harrell is shooting 63.5 percent (191-301 FG) from the field this season, ranking fourth in the NBA.

Lakers go over 100 after having been held under 100 points in 3 of the past 4 games.

Lakers hold Portland to 36 second half points and 38% overall shooting. Lakers held the Portland bench to just 13 points, the fewest such points by an opponent this season. Lakers improved to 10-1 this season when they hold their opponent to under 100 points.

Trail Blazers average 16.2 made 3's per game (2nd in NBA), Lakers held them to 11 on 29.7% shooting from 3.

Trail Blazers average 11.5 turnovers/game (2nd in NBA), but had 15 tonight leading to 22 points for the Lakers.

Lakers shoot 42% overall and 7-27 from 3, but had 52 points in the paint and 23 fast break points and only 9 turnovers.

Lakers had 9 steals and 7 blocks as a team.

1st Quarter: Slow start leads to a 2-10 Portland lead and an early timeout. Lakers were able to keep the lead from growing and ended the quarter trailing 24-29. Lakers shot 43% overall.

