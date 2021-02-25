The Lakers Fall to the Jazz on the Road

The Lake Show hit the stage in Salt Lake City, Utah this Wednesday. Tonight, it was the defending champions versus No. 1 in the West. Ultimately, the Lakers couldn’t get to the finish line first and lost to the Jazz, 114-89.

While the team is still without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder, Coach Frank Vogel got extra creative and tried something new, spicing up the starting lineup with Talen Horton-Tucker (8 pts, 5 reb) and Markieff Morris (12 pts, 9 reb). It was THT’s second career start and the 20-year-old had some impressive plays from the first whistle. He cruised past Donovan Mitchell (13 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast) to sink a swift layup and then pulled up to grab the lead.

When asked about the untraditional lineup, Coach V explained that he wanted to, “Give ourselves a different look, freshen things up, and get more diversity around Bron.”

LeBron James (19 pts) looked to expose Utah in the paint and utilize the weapons around him. He charged through the lane in typical LeBron-fashion. The Lakers finished with 42 points in the paint while Utah produced 38, the closeness is credited to LBJ.

Overall, the leading scorer went 7-for-13 from the field.

Markieff and Montrezl Harrell (16 pts, 6 reb) were the only other Lakers in double figures. It was the physicality from these two guys that was responsible for their consistent performance, especially in respect to their willingness to crash the boards this evening.

Ironically, the Lakers kryptonite in this contest was Utah’s affinity for fast break points and sinking triples — both which the Lakers have had a reputation for this season. The Jazz scored 21 points off the fast break compared to the Purple and Gold’s bleak 6 points. And the Jazz were nearly 50% more successful from beyond the arc than the Lakers.

Marked by injury and protocol, the Lakers have been experiencing some tough lessons lately. Halfway through the season, they have the opportunity to face these obstacles and become better for part two of their schedule.

The team is back Friday night to face the Portland Trail Blazers and will reunite with Dennis the Menace Schröder. Until then —

