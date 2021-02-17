Postgame Notes: Lakers 112, Timberwolves 104 (2/16/21)

Lakers went on a run in the 4th and then held the lead down the stretch for a 112-104 win over the Timberwolves.

Notes:

Los Angeles earned their first road win in Minnesota since a 101-99 overtime victory on March 25, 2015, snapping a seven-game road losing streak to the Timberwolves

LeBron had 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists in 39 minutes of action.

Energy and efficiency from Montrezl Harrell with 17 points on 5-7 shooting and he added 6 rebounds. Trezz was 6-6 from the line and a +13. He is now shooting 64.6 percent (155-240 FG) from the field this season, ranking second in the NBA and first among reserves.

Hot start by Dennis Schröder, with 5-5 shooting in the first quarter. Finished the night with 24 points. Dennis also had 4 steals.

Filling some of the AD minutes, Markieff Morris went 3-5 on 3 pointers for 9 points.

Marc Gasol with double digit scoring (2nd time this season, also against MIN) going for 11 points on 3-4 shooting from 3 and 2 blocks.

With his lone three-pointer of the night, Kuzma passed Metta World Peace for 10th on the Lakers’ all-time three-pointers made list, totaling (421) for his career.

Both teams were efficient from 3, 11-26 for the Lakers and 16-34 for the Timberwolves.

Los Angeles shot 54.5 percent (42-77 FG) in the win, improving to 11-1 this season when they make at least half of their shot attempts

Lakers start 16-16 on FTs and finish 17-21.

After 10 turnovers in the 1st quarter, Lakers end the game with 18.

1st Quarter: Lakers with 4 early turnovers to fuel the Timberwolves 11-15 lead, despite the Lakers hitting 5-7 from the field. Quarter ends with the Lakers leading 30-27. Lakers shooting 12-16, but had 10 turnovers. LeBron with 13 points and Schröder with 10 points to lead the Lakers.

Lakers with 4 early turnovers to fuel the Timberwolves 11-15 lead, despite the Lakers hitting 5-7 from the field. Quarter ends with the Lakers leading 30-27. Lakers shooting 12-16, but had 10 turnovers. LeBron with 13 points and Schröder with 10 points to lead the Lakers. 2nd Quarter: Timberwolves start the 2nd quarter 3-3 from 3 to take a 40-41 lead. After falling behind by 8, the Lakers make a late push to take a 57-56 lead at the half. Lakers with 2 turnovers in the second quarter. Montrezl Harrell had 10 points in the quarter. LeBron up to 18 points for the half.

Timberwolves start the 2nd quarter 3-3 from 3 to take a 40-41 lead. After falling behind by 8, the Lakers make a late push to take a 57-56 lead at the half. Lakers with 2 turnovers in the second quarter. Montrezl Harrell had 10 points in the quarter. LeBron up to 18 points for the half. 3rd Quarter: Both teams under 50% shooting in the 3rd and neither team gets more than a 2 possession lead. Lakers take a 2 point lead, 86-84, going into the 4th.

Both teams under 50% shooting in the 3rd and neither team gets more than a 2 possession lead. Lakers take a 2 point lead, 86-84, going into the 4th. 4th Quarter: 11-0 Lakers run in the middle of the quarter pushed the lead to double digits. Key three pointers from Morris and Matthews and LeBron with defense at the rim to hold the lead and the Lakers win 112-104.

11-0 Lakers run in the middle of the quarter pushed the lead to double digits. Key three pointers from Morris and Matthews and LeBron with defense at the rim to hold the lead and the Lakers win 112-104. Starters: LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

Lakers defeated the Timberwolves on 12/27, 127-91. Game Coverage.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Gallery