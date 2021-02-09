Postgame Notes: Lakers 119, Thunder 112 (2/8/21)

After a choppy game, the Lakers closed out the OKC Thunder in OT to win 119-112.

Notes:

LeBron James got his 3rd triple double of the season, 97th of his career, ending the game with 28 points, 12 assists, and 14 rebounds along with 2 blocks and 2 steals.

Lakers first back-to-back overtime games since Jan. 17-19, 2019.

Lakers held the Thunder to an opponent season low three fast-break points in the win, the fewest such points scored by a Lakers opponent since Jan. 22, 2020 at New York (2).

Lakers finished with 12 blocks, including eight rejections in the first two quarters, a season-best for either half.

Lakers collected a season-high 59 rebounds and improved to 11-4 this season when they outrebound the opposing team.

The Lakers bench was a big factor in the earlier win vs the Thunder. After 21 points from Montrezl Harrell in their first meeting, he put together another 21 point effort on 9-14 shooting and added 8 rebounds. The Lakers bench outscored the OKC bench 56-21.

Dennis Schröder played tough defense at the point of attack and got a block late in the game. He ended the night with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

After getting 4 consecutive DNP-CD, Wesley Matthews and Markieff Morris returned to the lineup. Matthews played 26 minutes, including all of overtime, and got 16 points on 4-5 shooting from 3, while also playing tough defense. Matthews passed Steve Nash for 24th on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made list. Morris got his second start of the season in AD's absence and got 6 points and 4 rebounds in 25 minutes.

Kyle Kuzma recorded 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes, good for his sixth double-double of the season and his fourth double-double off the bench.

Cold shooting by the Lakers was offset by a good night from the free throw line, with 16-17 in the first half and 22-29 for the game. Lakers ended the game at 46.3% overall and 9-38 from 3.

After 8 first quarter turnovers, the Lakers finished with 15 turnovers.



Paint points were one of the stories of the game, with OKC leading 40-24 at half. The Lakers finished the game with 64-60 lead in points in the paint.

Lakers hold the Thunder to 39.1% shooting overall and 9-38 (31.6%) from 3.

Dennis Schröder missed a free throw after 23 straight makes across the last 4 games, plus his first 2 tonight.

1st Quarter: Lakers opened the game shooting 2-7 and the Thunder opened at 6-8, resulting in an early 7-14 Thunder lead. OKC was fueled by rebounding, with 5 of their 13 first quarter rebounds coming at the offensive end and Lakers turnovers with 8. OKC also had a 12-20 lead in points in the paint leading to a 26-33 Thunder lead after 1.

Lakers open OT with a Harrell drive to the rim and a floater by Schröder along with a Matthews 3 off a LeBron feed, while keeping OKC out of the paint to open a 117-110 lead. OKC closes the game shooting 1-12 and the Lakers get a 119-112 OT win. Starters: LeBron James, Markieff Morris, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

Anthony Davis was out with right Achilles tendonosis and Alex Caruso was out with a right hand strain.

Lakers won the earlier meeting against the Thunder 128-99 in OKC on 1/12/21. Read game recap.

