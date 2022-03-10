Life On the Road Remains Unfriendly for Lakers

For many basketball fans, Wednesday's game in Houston was an entertaining contest all night long. If you’re a fan of the Lake Show, it was another game to put in the rear view mirror as the Lakers (28-37) dropped their ninth-straight road game in a 139-130 defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets.

Despite entering with the worst record in the NBA, the Rockets did not back down from a fight, as they took it to LeBron and Co. all night long.

L.A. started quick with a 38-point first quarter, but Houston countered with a 36-point second frame to take a five-point lead into the half.

Back-and-forth, the two teams traded shot for shot in both the third and fourth quarters. With the score tied at 120 both squads went cold in the final minute missing a combined four shots. An unsuccessful challenge by the Rockets gave the Lakers the ball with 13 seconds.

As the seconds ticked away, LeBron looked to be setting up for the game-winner. A drive to the basket forced James too far under the basket, as he couldn’t get up a layup and kicked the ball out to Carmelo Anthony, who put up a 22-footer at the horn but couldn’t get it to fall.

The Lakers had fared very well in overtime (held a record of 6-1) until tonight. The Rockets knocked down four-straight shots before the Lakers had an answer. They would finish 7-of-8 in overtime and snag the nine-point win (just their 17th win all season).

The Lakers have not won a game on the road since their win in Brooklyn back on Jan. 25.

James returned to the lineup after missing the game in San Antonio due to knee soreness. His last time on the court featured a 56-point performance against the Warriors. Wednesday’s game wasn’t quite the same performance, but The King still produced his fifth triple-double of the season with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Including LeBron, four of the five Laker starters finished the contest with double-digit points (six of the 10 Lakers scored double-digits).

Russell Westbrook produced his fifth 30-plus point performance of the season, finishing with team-leading 30 points in 40 minutes to go along with eight rebounds and six assists. Malik Monk knocked down 20 points (4-of-8 from beyond the arc) and grabbed six rebounds and Austin Reaves scored 17 points (shot a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line) and tacked on four rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block in 33 minutes.

Former Rocket D.J. Augustin finished 6-of-9 from the field, including four threes, for 16 points (his best performance as a Laker through four games played thus far).

The Lakers will fly home and prepare for a Friday night matchup with the visiting Washington Wizards.