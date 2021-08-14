Lakers Summer Grabs Game Against Clippers

This Friday night the Lakers played their third summer league match in Las Vegas. They’re now 2-1 after defeating the Clippers 86-84.

In Wednesday’s match versus the Knicks, the summer squad had trouble finding their groove offensively. Tonight the team’s chemistry was more cohesive. Vic Law (15 pts, 8 reb) went off. Right behind him was Devontae Cacok (12 pts, 5 Reb, 4 ast).

But their success came on account of their ability to keep their cool, maintain possession of the ball, and stay tight on D. The Clippers had 28 fouls to the Lakers 14 and 19 turnovers to the Lakers 13.

Speaking of fouls, the Lakers capitalized on the Clippers inconsistent defense, capitalizing on their free throws 62% to LA’s 36%.

This team was assembled just a few weeks ago. The guys are unfamiliar with one another, but ultimately found a way to snag the W.

The Lakers will be back tomorrow to take on the Detroit Pistons.