Lakers Fall to Pistons in Summer League

With LeBron James and his new teammate Russell Westbrook looking on from the stands, the Lakers (2-2) dropped their fourth of five Summer League contests in Vegas, 103-86 to Detroit on Saturday night.

SL head coach Quinton Crawford rested some of his starters from Friday night’s win over the Clippers – Vic Law and Justin Robinson – and used the opportunity to get some of the rostered players additional playing time.

Tres Trinkle used his first start to produce 13 points on 5 of 9 FG’s with nine boards and two assists, while Trevelin Queen put up 11 points on 4 of 9 FG’s with a pair of steals from the starting lineup as well. Jordan Floyd added 16 points and five assists off the bench, and was a team-best +9.

Meanwhile, two-way players Austin Reaves and Joel Ayayi combined for 16 points and eight boards, with Devontae Cacok adding eight points with five boards and three blocks.

L.A. shot 42.9 percent in the game, hitting 8 of 22 3’s, and 12 of 17 free throws, compared to Detroit’s 48.1 percent, 14 of 40 3’s and 11 of 14 FT’s. The Lakers committed 16 turnovers to 12 from the Pistons.

Detroit jumped on the Lakers early, pushing their first quarter lead to as many as 14, towards a 29-17 edge after the first 10-minute quarter. LAL responded, however, with a 9-0 run to start the second, and trailed by only five at halftime.

L.A. continued to play well early in the third quarter, as Ayayi’s step-back three made it a 52-48 deficit, before the Pistons took advantage of some cold Lakers shooting to push the lead back to 14 after the third quarter, at 77-63.

The Lakers hung in there as Crawford continued to let the bench crew get some minutes, with Floyd getting into Detroit’s paint to create open shots. But they couldn’t get closer than 10 points as the Pistons took the win.

L.A. will close out its summer schedule on Tuesday.