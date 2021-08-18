Lakers Rally to Win Over Warriors to Close Summer League

The Lakers concluded their 15-day Summer League experience in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, rallying from 17 down in the second half to beat Golden State 84-76 thanks to a dominant 34-13 fourth quarter.

After a pair of early-August games in Sacramento, L.A. played five more in Vegas, going 4-3 overall.

Among Tuesday’s standouts were Trevelin Queen, who hit 8 of 16 shots in 18 minutes of action off the bench towards a team-high 21 points, plus starting point guard Justin Robinson, who tossed a game-high eight assists. Vic Law added 11 points and nine boards, with Devontae Cacok chipping in 10 points and three steals.

The Lakers trailed 22-17 after the first quarter, with GSW’s Justinian Jessup hitting 3 of 4 3’s to get them going. A late second quarter run allowed the Warriors to take a 42-33 lead into halftime, with LAL shooting only 35 percent from the field, and hitting 3 of 13 from three.

The Warriors also controlled the third quarter, outscoring L.A. by four to take a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter. They’d led by 17 at the 1:14 mark of that period before Queen and fellow sub Jordan Floyd got late buckets to keep the Lakers in the mix.

And in the decisive fourth quarter, it was all Lakers, as they hit 12 of 22 FG’s (3 of 9 threes) plus 7 of 9 free throws, and forced seven GSW turnovers, converted into nine points. The Warriors managed to hit only 5 of 20 FG’s, and missed all four of their 3-point attempts, as the Lakers finally went ahead, at 74-72, with 2:31 to play. L.A. closed the game on a 10-2 run, and improved their record in Vegas to 3-2.

It was an impressive effort that typified L.A.’s intensity throughout August under coach Quinton Crawford, and assistants Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek.