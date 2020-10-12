Skip to main content
NBA
Global
Teams
Teams
Team Sites
Atlanta
Miami
Boston
Milwaukee
Brooklyn
Minnesota
Charlotte
New Orleans
Chicago
New York
Cleveland
Oklahoma City
Dallas
Orlando
Denver
Philadelphia
Detroit
Phoenix
Golden State
Portland
Houston
Sacramento
Indiana
San Antonio
LA Clippers
Toronto
LA Lakers
Utah
Memphis
Washington
G League
WNBA
NBA Store
NBA League Pass
Los Angeles Lakers
Promo Title
Menu
News
News & Media
Photos
Videos
Podcast
Promotions
Injury Report
湖人
Team
Roster & Coaches
Statistics
Standings
Trainers & Performance
Broadcasters
History
South Bay Lakers
Lakers Gaming
UCLA Health Training Center
Corporate Partners
Wish Partnership
Schedule
Schedule and Scores
Watch & Listen
Lakers on Spectrum SportsNet
Playoff Central
Tickets
Tickets Central
Single Game Tickets
Group Tickets
Seating Map
Season Ticket Members
Account Manager Login
Season Ticket Wait List
Things to do at STAPLES Center
Parking & Directions
Laker Girls
See the Team
2019-20 Auditions
Community
Community News
Community Home
Lakers Youth Foundation
Lakers and UCLA Health in the Community
Store
LakersStore.com
Lakers NBA Store
Connect
Mobile App
Wallpapers
Lakers Publications
Email Sign Up
Contact
Search
Toggle Search Input
Search Box
Team
Tags
Close related photo gallery overlay.
1
/
Share Links:
Facebook
Twitter
Related Content
LeBron James Finals MVP Speech
He promised. He delivered. Your NBA Finals MVP: LeBron James
LeBron Celebrates as Lakers Clinch the Title
NEXT UP:
Replay
Play Next
Link copied to clipboard