Growing Up Melo

Before Carmelo Anthony became a household name by scoring the ball more than all but eight NBA players in history, he was an unassuming kid, playing hoops in the parks and streets of Red Hook, Brooklyn, and West Baltimore.

With no idea that the NBA was attainable for a kid like him, he played for the love of the sport, and the love of his communities.

In an extended conversation, ‘Melo spoke about the influence of those New York and Maryland cities on his game, and on his life.

Below is a transcription of the interview:

MT: When did you first fall in love with basketball?

Anthony: My mother always had a ball in the house. My oldest brother – Dorrell Anthony – played basketball, and went to Boys and Girls High School, and had an opportunity to go to N.C. State, the year they won it (1983). But he stayed back in New York for whatever reason, got home sick … whatever. But, in Red Hook (Brooklyn) you’d looked out the project buildings, and the court was right outside of that. I used to always look through the fence, through the gates and watch guys play basketball. I used to always try to mimic the guys I saw on our own little playground. I always was into it, but I didn’t really fall in love with the game until high school.



MT: How much was basketball involved in your day-to-day existence in Red Hook? Did you have NBA dreams when you were little?

Anthony: I didn’t know. The NBA was just foreign. Nobody even thought about it from where I was from. It was different growing up in project housing compared with the ‘hood. Two different styles of living, two different mindsets. Surviving in a vertical building as opposed to surviving in the neighborhood is different. So it was difficult. We knew we only had two options, to sell drugs, or play basketball. Even music, rapping wasn’t relevant back then to us (in that way).

MT: Sebastian Telfair is from a different part of Brooklyn: Coney Island. I had a chance to interview him my second year in the NBA (2007, with Minnesota). Of course, his cousin is Stephon Marbury…

Anthony: Yeah, I’m older than (Telfair), but not by much, and he’s from Brooklyn too. Our hope at that point in time was Stephon Marbury. That was the guy we looked at on that side of town, who we felt like had an opportunity to make it. You heard some about that in Red Hook, about the Marburys. They had a big family. But … the only thing I really knew was my four walls. That four-block radius of where I was at, that’s it. I figured if I can master my neighborhood, than I’m good.

MT: You lost your father when you were three. How was your family able to cope?

Anthony: I didn’t know him, but I do have some visuals as a kid. It’s surprising when I tell my mother that, she’s like, ‘How did you remember that,’ it’s like, ‘I don’t know, I just remember some things.’ Not vividly, but I remember being in areas. He was the community activist. He took care of the neighborhood, of the people. If people were being disrespectful to the elders, he stepped in. He was that person who got along with everybody, and he was Puerto Rican. In the 1980’s, it was very difficult for Puerto Ricans, but he (had a big influence).

MT: How would you describe your mother (Mary Anthony)?

Anthony: She was just a rock. She was a strong black woman, raising four kids in a three-bedroom apartment, nine or 10 people in there. She was the project sweetheart. Our door was always open for whoever. Whoever it was, (whatever they had done), our house was the house.

MT: You go around the NBA, and you can’t find a player who will say a negative word about your character, your personality. Some of that come from mom?

Anthony: Yeah, I would say that. It just comes from humble beginnings, right? Understanding where you came from, the people you were around, what you had to go through. It’s like the gift and the curse of growing up in an environment like that. You learn so much at a young age, but there comes a time where those instincts kick in.

MT: So you’re a Brooklyn kid, but then you move to Baltimore when you’re eight years old. What was that transition like?

Anthony: I grew up in “The Wire.” If you’re familiar…

MT: The HBO show that many – myself included – consider the best ever*.

Anthony: Yup. West Side of Baltimore. Just to get to school, I had to walk through (what was depicted in “The Wire”). Not knowing what was going on, just, ‘OK, they’re doing something over there … I should (avoid that).’ It wasn’t until later where you think, ‘Oh man, I used to walk through that every single day.’

*The Wire was created by author and former crime reporter David Simon, and aired between 2002-08, across five seasons. It offered a raw, researched portrayal of the blurred lines of “good” and “bad”, where drug dealers, politicians, cops and schoolchildren were often products of the circumstances they were raised into, trying to figure out how to coexist in the city of Baltimore.

MT: Season Four was centered around the kids…

Anthony: Yeah, but even at the beginning where they’d congregate at the housing facility. The orange couch. That was like, the hang out spots back then.

MT: Got it. So at age eight, and after your transition to West Baltimore, does basketball become a bigger part of your story yet?

Anthony: No it doesn’t. I’m the new kid in the neighborhood coming from New York. It was very challenging because I didn’t want to leave New York at that point in time. I didn’t want to leave friends. I was comfortable being in that environment even at a young age. I knew if I came out the building, run around, I knew people was looking out for me. It was very community oriented. Then moving to Baltimore, it was different. But I did start getting that same community feel as well. People looking out, everybody hanging at the rec center. Eventually they came and shut the rec center down, and that’s when everything went left, but at the time, summertime, every single day you’re at the rec center. After school, you’re at the rec center. So as an eight-year-old, nine-year-old, you're there with 16- and 17-year-olds, guys that's out there in the neighborhood, doing whatever they do, but they’re all at the rec center. That was like my time to kind of like, take advantage of that. It was just, ‘I gotta play, I don’t want to let these guys down. I don't want to let my neighborhood down. I don't want to let my block down.' So I had that mentality at nine, 10 years old.

MT: People can be tribal, right? A kid at that age from New York … was that tough? Were you able to offset some of that with your personality?

Anthony: Maybe. Maybe. I think it was just the fact that I was able to go from one environment to another environment, which were very similar environments. Right? So the fact that I was able to maneuver through Baltimore with the mindset of coming from New York and having to deal with that … it was very similar. I was thinking that the grass was greener on the other side, but really, it's not. There's no grass over there. For me, it was just more of getting (to Baltimore) and figuring it out. And I loved all sports. I loved basketball, baseball. Baseball was actually my first love. When I first got to Baltimore I played baseball. So basketball was just something to do. But I was skilled, I was talented. I knew how to play at a young age. I just had a natural ability. And then I used to go to the rec center, and everybody started to see it. Word of mouth, word of mouth. Playing in the leagues, and everything just went from there.

MT: Now, it’s not so hard to believe that you were good at another sport … but how good were you at baseball?

Anthony: I was very good at baseball. If I stuck with it, I’d probably have went to college for baseball. Basketball came later. I was a first baseman. I found myself locked into baseball. And then football, and then basketball. Basketball was kind of last.

MT: When did you hit your first big growth spurt?

Anthony: I was always kind of tall for my age. I didn't hit a growth spurt until high school. My 10th grade year, going into my 11th grade, that summer I grew like four-and-a-half inches.

MT: Are you starting to get to the point where you’re not seeing many kids you’re playing against that are better than you?

Anthony: No, I always had a chip on my shoulder. I felt like, if I can play with the guys in my neighborhood and my block, and I'm holding my own with that, then everything else would be easy for me. I always had that mentality. My block – Murphy Homes – was known for being tough. Eight, 10 years old, you’re going out there and playing basketball for money. You play with the older guys. You never play with kids your age. I had to learn how to be physical. I had to learn how to suck it up when you get hit hard. Nobody taught you that, you had to learn.

MT: What’s the balance between being tough and holding your own, and not fighting a 14-year-old when you’re 10?

Anthony: Sometimes you have to. It is what it is. Some days you might be fighting a 14-year-old. You have to be prepared for all of that. Having that mentality, it makes you ready and aware of all types of things and people.

MT: I’m going to ask you more about the influence first of Allen Iverson, and then you, culturally within the NBA later, but before we get there, what was the connection – if any – between those games, between the sport, and the street culture you referenced in West Baltimore, as depicted in “The Wire.”

Anthony: In Baltimore, we didn't have gangs back then. It was just all your neighborhood. So you represented your block, or a couple blocks, or your neighborhood. So it wasn't really no gangs. We didn't know about gang culture. You just stayed within your neighborhood. But I always gravitated to players who I related to. Towards musicians and rappers who I could relate to. I always had to deal with that stuff. So with basketball, for me, A.I. was the guy.

MT: Allen Iverson…

Anthony: That was a guy who had the braids, the tattoos, who I could relate to growing up my environment. He was the guy that was on my wall. And I actually looked up to him. I didn't I didn't look up to many basketball players. I mean, obviously, Michael Jordan, we all knew who Michael Jordan was. But it was just, Michael Jordan was like a mythical figure to us.

MT: Absolutely…

Anthony: It wasn’t Mike (we looked up to like that) because … Mike was Mike. That’s Jesus. He was like God. That’s somebody that’s we’d never be able to touch. But A.I., we can get to. This is a guy who walk the way we walk, dress the way we dress, talk the way we talk. And he’s playing a high level. This is the guy who I want to I want to be like.

MT: Did you ever get to talk to A.I. about that?

Anthony: Later. Yeah, later. But you know, it's crazy. Because the way he came up and grew up in Virginia, and me in Baltimore, it was like, stories crossing paths. Finally, one day, we finally got to get together and were just was telling stories. And it was just amazing how many similarities there were between the two of us.

MT: That must have been a powerful moment, coming from where you came from … there are only so people in the whole world that can understand your story like he can, right?

Anthony: Oh yeah, that’s very fair. He is a guy who never shied away from, you know, anything. He didn't shy away from where he was from. So I respected that, because I knew how much that meant to me of representing where I was from. So I always felt like in anything I did, if I can make my neighborhood happy, and make them good, then I'm cool.

MT: So your neighborhood, Murphy Homes, did you start to feel a rallying around you as you grew in the game?

Anthony: I had the support. As it started growing, I was the face of not just my neighborhood, but rival neighborhoods, also. The city. I was the face of Baltimore City. So no matter what was going on in town, when I was out of town, I represented something bigger. And that was something that I had to I had to realize that kind of later, as I started getting older, I had to realize that.

MT: You could go to any part of Baltimore…

Anthony: I could. I could because of because of basketball. Because my neighborhood was so well known in the city. Murphy Holmes was known. That gave us some cool points, some stripes. On top of basketball, everybody knew I played all sports. So I had both of those powers come together, so that made it a lot easier.

MT: Eventually, you make your way to Towson Catholic High School. How did that come about?

Anthony: Coming from where I was from, Towson was probably an hour and some change to get to school every single day. Light rail to the bus. So it was like, you wake up at 6:30 a.m. to walk to the light rail, then take it all the way past Towson, then get on a bus and get back to Towson. Every single day. Then repeat it after school, after practice. You gotta find the bus times, light rail times.

MT: And you went through all that because…

Anthony: At that time the Catholic League was very big, it was prestigious back then. So everybody who's a basketball player, you wanted to go play in the Catholic League. It wasn't so much about a school, it was just about the actual basketball program. And that school had some great players that was already there that come from my neighborhood, come from my area on the west side of Baltimore. I knew I wanted to follow that path.

MT: So you arrive at Towson … were you ‘Melo right away?

Anthony: No. I went there to play varsity my freshman year. Okay? That's (a main) reason why I really went there. Because they were gonna let me play varsity.

MT: Allow me to interject quickly … how tall were you then?

Anthony: Around 6’1’’ or 6’2’’.

MT: You were a guard?

Anthony: I was a guard my whole life up until, like, junior year. Once I got my growth spurt, the guard went out the window.

MT: You and AD both … that’s why you have the handle!

Anthony: So I went there to play varsity and I failed a class. I failed theology by like two points. Right? So I couldn't play varsity. I had to sit out a quarter until you pass the midterms and all of that. Until you get your next report card. So I had to play JV, and it was just like a stab wound to me. ‘I’m playing JV, man.’ We went 1-15 or something like that. I remember thinking, ‘I’m done with this. If this is the way it’s going to be, I’m done. I don’t want to play basketball, I’m going back to my neighborhood to hang outside and be my friends and just be a teenager. I didn't come here for this.’ And now, at that point, basketball wasn't fun for me.

MT: We almost lost the 9th leading scorer in NBA history to 9th grade theology class at Towson Catholic! But, clearly, you get on varsity…

Anthony: I came back the next year and got on varsity, starting playing well. I grew a little bit, not much. But it still wasn’t quite all there. I liked it, but I didn’t have the love for it. I remember getting through a solid 10th grade season, but that summer, something was different. Something clicked. I think it was because I was really outside, playing with the older guys, starting to find my strength. Playing with guys who were already in college, guys from the neighborhood who was very good at basketball. It’s summer time. You got neighborhoods who want to play against us for bragging rights. I’m starting to feel good about how I’m playing. Now people are starting to talk about me from a street basketball standpoint, not high school. So that mentality just gave me something different and carried over to the next season. On top of that, I had my growth spurt*, and I had my best year in high school. I got All Metro Player of the Year, Baltimore City County Player of the Year, Catholic League Player of the Year, so things was moving and I started to feel confident again in me and basketball.

*Up to nearly 6’7’’

MT: Street ball wise, it would be your best five from Murphy Homes against whoever … would that group fluctuate? Or same crew usually? If so, who was the best in your crew?

Anthony: Whoever was the guys that were good. Usually the same crew. We had a guy named Demon Brown. Actually went to play at UNC Charlotte for a couple years. He was like God in our neighborhood. He was the guy. That’s who we wanted to be like, and we’d go to other neighborhoods and play, and as long as we got him, we’re good. There was another guy in my neighborhood, older guy named Cornbread who was in and out of jail, but he was always known for like, when the neighborhoods play, he has to play. So we had some good ballplayers down there.

MT: So getting back to your junior season, at this point, you must start getting recruiting letters? Or, were you thinking about going straight to the NBA?

Anthony: No, NBA never was something that I thought about. My, my goal was to graduate high school, you know, and then once the basketball thing started to pick up, I had to get out of Baltimore. If I had stayed in Baltimore, I probably wouldn’t be sitting talking to you right now. I didn’t understand at that point in time, but I had to get out. My senior year, I went to Oak Hill Academy. That's where everything started to click for me. I started playing against the top players in the country. I had the top players in the country on my team. So it was I got a chance to see how other people operate, coming from all over the country from different cities, different neighborhoods, different areas. I got to see how people think, how they dress, how to eat, what they listen to. So I was really observant down there at Oak Hill.

MT: What do you recall about the big matchup against LeBron and his St. Vincent-St. Mary squad?

Anthony: We played against LeBron my senior year, his junior year. That was like the game of the year right there. We played during (NBA) All-Star week in Philly on Saturday, so a lot of guys came over to watch that game. It was an ESPN game, and there was a lot of talk around that game. We had met prior to that through USA Basketball. But it was just always like, ‘Oh, that guy is nice.’ There was a mutual respect, but we didn’t connect until we were about to play each other in Jersey.

MT: At what point did you decide to go to Syracuse University?

Anthony: I just wanted to graduate out of high school. My dream was always to like, have all of these college letters. I always wanted that feeling of walking home from school to a bag of handwritten letters. Always wanted that. And then I committed to Syracuse, my junior year, on my birthday. That was kind of like my birthday present to myself. But I'm still in Baltimore. This is May 29. I go to Oak Hill that summer, for the next season. And I don't realize what's happening on the recruiting scene. So I get to Oak Hill, and it's just like, every school in America is that practice. Every scout is in practice. So it was like … ‘Damn, did I make the right decision to commit to Syracuse?’ And I actually started decommitting a little bit. People would ask me, and I’d say, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to Syracuse.’ I told like, four or five schools I was coming.

MT: (Laughs). Wait, what? So … what schools?

Anthony: Georgia, Georgia Tech…

MT: Cause of Steph (Marbury)?

Anthony: Yup, and Kenny Anderson, I was a big Kenny Anderson fan. Another New Yorker. Then, Syracuse. And Villanova, because (current coach) Jay Wright had just gotten the job.

MT: What made you stick with Syracuse?

Anthony: Taking it back to Red Hook, the Big East was everything. It was St. Johns back in New York. My whole family was either St. John's or Syracuse fans. Mostly St. John's. And I wanted to go to St. John’s, but I took my visit to Syracuse, and I walk into the (Carrier Dome), and thought, ‘Oh … 30,000-plus people,’ I want to play here every night. And I committed.

MT: Just like Jesus Shuttlesworth on his Tech U visit…

Anthony: It’s funny because that’s a real relative story to everybody who grew up in those types of environments. That’s the dream. But I didn’t really feel like I was really there until the end of the season. You deal with a winter in Syracuse and it’s harsh.

MT: I was born in Buffalo, N.Y., grew up in Minnesota and went to school in Chicago, so … I hear you.

Anthony: So you know. You know. To deal with the winter – you’re not coming outside, you don’t have the full experience until spring time comes.

MT: Your lone season there, you averaged 22.2 points on 45.3% FG’s, with 10.0 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks. Then in the NCAA Tournament, you go off in the big games:

Elite 8 vs. Oklahoma: 20 points and 10 boards in 40 minutes

Final 4 vs. Texas: 33 points on 12 of 19 FG’s, 3 of 4 3’s, 14 boards, 3 steals

Final vs. Kansas: 20 points, 10 boards, 7 assists

MT: At the time, there were very, very few freshmen that were that productive and dominant, and certainly not the best player on a title-winning team. What do you remember about that run?

Anthony: My mindset was to make people back home in my neighborhood happy. That was it. I didn’t care about critics. I just wanted to make sure those people were happy, I could look up and say, ‘I’m representing Baltimore City and Red Hook, Brooklyn. That mindset, to be able to lock in and go on that run, I had to tap into something that was different that I didn’t even know I had at that time.

MT: So you win it all. You go home. What was it like?

Anthony: Oh yeah, at that point, it was a different energy. Different vibe.

MT: You’re the one. You’re the chosen son.

Anthony: Yes. You’re the one from the city. It was a great feeling. That’s why I always wanted to be back there. I owed that city everything.

MT: To get back to the Allen Iverson conversation, do you recognize how he, and you, have made a major impact on the way that many people view important issues of race and culture?

Anthony: Yeah, absolutely. I think AI was the sacrificial lamb. The way he was, what he stood on, what he stood by, he never wavered regardless of who liked it or not. It wasn’t accepted back to come from where we came from and be productive and successful. A.I. had to fall on the knife when it came to that, and it’s unfortunate. But there wasn’t many like that. You had the A.I. route, and the M.J. route, it was one of the two. You went towards what you felt comfortable with and related to. So he was the sacrificial lamb for me, because I was able to take that similar model and makeup but also expand it, not just in NBA but globally. Expand it into a business. Invite people into that world and make them understand who I am, what’s my makeup, and some of the things you may not like about me or heard about me, why you heard those things. He opened the doors for me.

MT: We sometimes think about players as a product of their city, like, a ‘New York City’ player, or a ‘PG County type guy,’ or whatever. You’re this unique combo of Brooklyn and Baltimore, so what do you represent exactly?

Anthony: I represent both cultures. I represent a New York culture of just the grittiness of New York. The quick pace, being able to make quick decisions, being able to see things, adapt to it and survive. That’s what New York does to you, keeps you on your toes. I think I represent that in a great way. And then Baltimore is just a hard nose, hard hard city, hard hat … everything is tough, run through the wall. It’s a very tough city. Those are the two attributes I carry.

MT: Of course, sports are a metaphor for life, so how did that mindset permeate into your game?

Anthony: That’s what I’m saying, I represent both. New York was always being on my P’s and Q’s, always aware of your surroundings translating to basketball. And Baltimore was the pressure of: ‘This guy isn’t going to be better than me today.’ I always played with that chip on my shoulder. That’s the Baltimore side of it. We always felt like, Baltimore is always overlooked. You go from New York, to Philly, to D.C., and skip right over Baltimore. We always felt like the forgotten city, so we always carried that chip on our shoulder wherever we went out and played.

MT: And even PG County, the DMV, will be mentioned more than Baltimore…

Anthony: Right, and that came later when it became the DMV, and we don’t consider ourselves the DMV in Baltimore. We’re just sitting there.

MT: OK, last question. As of today, you’re ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. With everything we’ve discussed in context, is scoring still the main thing in basketball for you? Not to simplify it too much … but … putting that thing in the basket … you’ve done it 28,000-plus times.

Anthony: You have to. I’d rather be great at one thing than not great at nothing. I say that in the most humble way. When you know how to do one thing great, people always pigeonhole you into, ‘That’s what he knows how to do.’ After a while, I stopped fighting it. 'OK, cool, I’ll be one of the greatest scorers ever.’ It became a point where people were making it sound like that was wrong to do. At the end of the day, the game of basketball is about a bucket. I mean, you can be the best defensive player, offensive rebounder, shot blocker … you gotta be able to put the ball into the hole. That was something that I was taught at a very, very young age.

MT: I lied, one more question, about offensive rebounding. My first year with the Lakers, 2008-09, I covered the Western Finals, Kobe and Co. against you and the Nuggets. I remember the way you went and got your own misses almost like it was a move, in a way? How did that evolve?

Anthony: Playing against bigger, stronger guys, you had to figure out a way to get to the basketball, so I always had a knack. Then once I got to basketball, it was happening, but I didn’t even realize it. Then when I got to the NBA, I started to be more aware of that.

But I’ll never forget this. Moses Malone taught me how to get to your offensive rebound.

MT: Moses did? No kidding…

Anthony: It was just in Philly, he used to come up to me and say, ‘Man you got a quick second jump, you remind me of myself.’ I used to wonder what he meant exactly. Then he said, ‘Look, I’m just going to teach you a little pointer. Whenever you get stuck down there on the block, and you don’t have anybody to pass it to, or you don’t have a shot, throw it to where you only can go get it.’ That was his way of how he used to pad his stats with the offensive rebound. That was a trick he taught me, and that stuck with me to this day.