Danny Green’s Season So Far & His Role in Orlando

Danny Green was the crown jewel of a solid 2019 free agency period for the Lakers, and he’s definitely lived up to his reputation.

The 32-year old has provided his signature blend of long-range accuracy and sturdy defense on the wing, bringing stability to Frank Vogel’s starting lineup.

The UNC alum played 61 out of a possible 63 games this season – always as a member of the starting 5 – and his first one might have been his finest:

Green dropped 28 on 7-of-9 from downtown in the season opener, a sign of things to come as he’s shot 37.8% on 4.9 attempts per night.

The Lakers would go on to win 17 of their next 18 games, including a few bona fide thrillers that had him as a key protagonist.

On November 1st, L.A. required a clutch shot to send the game to overtime against the Mavericks.

Enter ‘Deadshot’.

Despite averaging ‘just’ 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds, the 11-year veteran always finds a way to make a difference.

That’s as clear as day when you realize that he has the second highest net rating on the team (among players averaging at least 20 minutes a night) at +8.7 – only trailing LeBron James’ +10.3.

It can also be outside the court, quickly becoming a part of the community:

Happy Halloween, Lakers Nation! @DGreen_14 got into the spirit by taking some local kids along on the Haunted Hayride pic.twitter.com/9S4PZy59os — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2019

The spacing he provides has been a boon to the offense. The Lakers have their highest offensive rating (113.6 points per 100 possessions) with him on the court.

All of this while having a miniscule 12.7 usage rate, the third lowest in the whole roster behind JaVale McGee and Jared Dudley.

Don’t worry, he knows how to use that to his advantage:

Just when you thought you were safe from the @DGreen_14 put-back... pic.twitter.com/3NKj4HIu1j — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 4, 2020

What the Lakers need from him in Orlando is more of the same.

His brand of basketball has resulted in rings with San Antonio and Toronto, and despite scoring in double figures in only 2 of his last 11 games before the COVID-19 stoppage, the purple and gold had a 10-1 record in that stretch.

Green is also a career 39.7% three-point shooter in 124 playoff games, which bodes well for his odds of joining Robert Horry and John Salley as the only players in the history of the NBA to win titles with 3 different franchises.