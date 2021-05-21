May 2020-21 Student and Educator of the Month

Top: Anabelle Colin, Carl Caston Bttm: Anthony Rogosic, Andrea Cienega, Jessica Cornejo, Arily Velasco

The Lakers are proud to announce the May 2021 Student and Educator of the Month winners, presented by Fifth Third Bank! This month’s student honorees are Andrea Cienega, Anabelle Colin, and Arily Velasco. This month’s educator honorees are Anthony Rogosic, Jessica Cornejo, and Carl Caston. Each winner demonstrates an outstanding commitment to academia and the community.

Andrea Cienega is a committed 2nd grade student at Rustic Lane Elementary. She has made distance learning look easy! Andrea is dedicated to arriving on time to online class and ensuring her classwork is complete and accurate. She is also very creative and always willing to participate in class discussions to share her opinion. Andrea is a leader for her classmates.

Anabelle Colin is a hard-working 4th grade student at LeGore School. She participates daily, completes assignments completely and on time, and is always helpful to other students. Additionally, she makes extra time to meet with her teacher if she needs help understanding a concept. Anabelle is also involved in two leadership clubs, records weekly leadership announcements for her school, and helped develop a Thanksgiving project in which the school collected cards for a retirement home on lockdown.

Arily Velasco is a mindful and dedicated 12th grade student at San Fernando High School Magnet. She is a natural leader amongst her peers, and has come to this through reflection, being self-aware, uplifting others, and always improving herself without letting setbacks become a problem. Arily is also a devoted member of the DIY girls and has worked to develop prototypes intended to address social issues, including a personal safety device that fits in a necklace that can alert police and emergency contacts when activated.

Anthony Rogosic is a passionate and zealous Athletic Director, Basketball Coach, and PE Teacher at San Pedro High School. He has worked tirelessly to ensure the return of as many athletes as possible to Safe Play during the pandemic, keeping a positive attitude the entire time. His knowledge of the importance of sports in students’ lives outweighed the challenges put before him, which led to his school ultimately offering more sports than most and therefore more opportunities for students and coaches.

Jessica Cornejo is a dynamic K-12 trainer for Playworks Southern California. She delivers professional development training to educators across Los Angeles while uplifting the Playworks mission to improve the health and well-being of children by increasing opportunities for physical activity and safe, meaningful play. Coach Jess’ passion empowers students and educators to prioritize play in a time when connection and joy are needed most. She is currently piloting a self-exploration series she has developed as she empowers school communities to address equity gaps and have meaningful discussion that center the student voice and needs of those most impacted.

Carl Caston is a nurturing and caring Principal at Cortada School. He has shown true dedication to the students this year, safely visiting homes to talk to families during distance learning and organizing a Panda Cares event that offered free food, gifts, and school spirit during the holidays, which meant a great deal to the families of this Title I school. Carl has also made a distinct effort to support the teachers with student behavior. As a product of the community, he has made a positive impact on all.

Each Student and Educator of the Month winner was honored on @LakersCommunity social media and received a special Lakers gift. The nominations for the May Student and Educator of the Month were submitted by administrators, principals and teachers of each school based on exemplary teaching efforts, academic achievement, or extracurricular activities.