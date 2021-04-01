March 2020-21 Student and Educator of the Month

Top: Jace Hansen, Guillermo Gonzalez

Bottom: Gina Lutcher, Emma Ramirez, Farran Middione, Jennifer Finger

Nominate someone now for student or educator in 2020-21.

The Lakers are proud to announce the March 2021 Student and Educator of the Month winners, presented by Fifth Third Bank! This month’s student honorees are Jace Hansen, Emma Ramirez, and Jennifer Finger. This month’s educator honorees are Farran Middione, Guillermo Gonzalez, and Gina Lutcher. Each winner demonstrates an outstanding commitment to academia and the community.

Jace Hansen is a hard-working 1st grade student at Marquez Charter School. Even while attending class through Zoom, Jace follows the rules and focuses on the lessons as instructed. He encourages his peers to do the same and has made true progress this year speaking up and coming out of his shell. Jace is also a huge basketball fan and dedicates time and effort into perfecting his craft.

Emma Ramirez is a devoted 5th grade student at Morningside Elementary School. She sets an example for other students by always trying her best and is a high achiever because of that. Emma loves to read and write stories and has effortlessly learned extra technology this year to be able to demonstrate her learning. Emma is a kind and courteous to those around her, and always goes the extra mile for her teachers.

Jennifer Finger is an exemplary 12th grade student at Newbury Park High School. Along with being a consistent member of the Honor Roll, Jennifer started and serves as the president of the Unified Sports Special Olympics program at NPHS. She also volunteers for several other programs for students with special needs, including the Sparkles program, teaching cheer routines to perform at school events. Jennifer is selflessly concerned with the struggles of others, and always overcomes challenges with a smile.

Farran Middione is a caring elementary teacher at Superior Street Elementary School. Always showing love for her students and coworkers, Farran is an asset. She puts in extra time, takes on extra assignments to assist other teachers, and cares deeply for everyone at the school on a personal and professional level. Farran often creates Donors Choose projects for school equipment, and will also donate to other teachers’ projects, giving all students at the school an opportunity to flourish.

Guillermo Gonzalez is a selfless teacher at James A. Garfield High School. Beyond being a committed Math teacher and Director of the Mariachi music program, Guillermo serves as the sponsor for the Engineering Club and co-sponsor for the Global Senate Student Government. He also volunteers his time as the University Advisor and College Program Coordinator, and has opened the door for students to attend summer programs at universities around the country and explore different careers. For over 25 years, Guillermo has given his own time to help students reach their potential and push their limits.

Gina Lutcher is a dedicated and respected principal at LA’s Promise Charter High School #1. With nearly twenty years of experience in education, Gina has helped transform the school through fostering a positive atmosphere. Student culture and student attendance have both flourished under her leadership. Gina goes above and beyond with endless extra hours, pick-ups and drop-offs of students to and from their homes, and student college trips on her own budget. A true advocate for youth, Gina has made a wonderful difference in the lives of many.

Each Student and Educator of the Month winner was honored on @LakersCommunity social media and received a special Lakers gift. The nominations for the March Student and Educator of the Month were submitted by administrators, principals and teachers of each school based on exemplary teaching efforts, academic achievement, or extracurricular activities.