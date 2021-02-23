February 2020-21 Student and Educator of the Month

Nominate someone now for student or educator in 2020-21.

The Lakers are proud to announce the February 2021 Student and Educator of the Month winners, presented by Fifth Third Bank! This month’s student honorees are Elijah Adams, Rubi Miranda and Victoria Medina. This month’s educator winners are Hugo Perez, Nancy Retana, and Sonja Cao-Garcia. Each winner demonstrates an outstanding commitment to academia and the community.

Elijah Adams is a dedicated 3rd grade student at Sunnydale Elementary School. Elijah keeps a positive attitude and presents himself daily with a big smile. He maintains outstanding grades and it always willing to contribute to class discussions. Elijah is kindhearted, cares for the well-being of others, and is a future leader in the community.

Rubi Miranda is a hard-working 7th grade student at Los Angeles Academy Middle School. She has shown incredible persistence and dedication to raising her grades, even in the most challenging of times. Rubi is proof that when you are focused on a goal and take advantage of the resources and opportunities presented to you, nothing can hold you back.

Victoria Medina is an outstanding 12th grade student at James A. Garfield High School. She has been recognized for her achievements several times, including Principals Honor Roll, Perfect Attendance Award, and an Academic Excellence Award from California State Congress. Victoria is also member of the basketball team, elected Senator in school government, a tutor for students with special needs, and is responsible for organizing several community events including canned food and toy drives.

Hugo Perez is an exemplary para educator for 1st through 4th grades at Stoner Avenue Elementary School. Hugo goes above and beyond to help students understand lessons in small groups, ensuring each student’s needs are met. He also is a team player for the rest of the school, helping teachers move classrooms, cleaning the bookroom, and engaging students during playtime.

Nancy Retana is an exceptional Special Education teacher at Nava College Preparatory Academy. She is dedicated to broadening her students’ views for the future, encouraging them to persevere and conquer. She also works with other teachers to ensure differentiation strategies are implemented for her students. Nancy goes the extra mile to offer students an opportunity to develop their own interests, including creating an anime club and recycling club.

Sonja Cao-Garcia is a supportive and devoted Principal at Capistrano Avenue Elementary School. She is a leader who is loyal to her teachers and fights for the best possible experience for her students. She ensures all students and staff are safe on campus, has garnered tremendous support from parents, and has helped solidify the school’s standing as a Gold Ribbon School.

Each Student and Educator of the Month winner was honored on @LakersCommunity social media and received a special Lakers gift. The nominations for the February Student and Educator of the Month were submitted by administrators, principals and teachers of each school based on exemplary teaching efforts, academic achievement, or extracurricular activities.