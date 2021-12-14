Top: Amber Carbajal, Edward Toledo, James Lingen

Bttm: Bttm: Jason Myung, Michelle Ibarra, Savita Bal

Nominate someone now for student or educator in 2021-22.

The Lakers are proud to announce the December 2021 Student and Educator of the Month winners! This month’s student winners are Amber Carbajal, Michelle Ibarra, and Edward Toledo. The winning educators are Savita Bal, James Lingen, and Jason Myung. Each winner demonstrates an outstanding commitment to academia, athletics, and community outreach.

Amber Carbajal, a disciplined and high-achieving 3rd grade student at Morningside Elementary. Amber is dedicated to improving her academics and her hard work is noticed by her educators. Along with her academic success, she demonstrates a positive attitude and is beloved by her peers.

Michelle Ibarra, a caring and tenacious 5th grade student at West Athens Elementary School. Michelle is an active member of the Literacy Book Club, and loves to read and care for books with her teachers. She is determined to succeed, always looks to improve, and never gives up.

Edward Toledo, a resilient 8th grade student at Olive Vista Middle School. Edward puts in the hard work before and after school to ensure he is doing his best and is a student who makes teachers want to come to school. He is also an active student of the Humanitas Academy, loved music, and is a member of the drum line.

Savita Ball is an enthusiastic and motivational 3rd grade teacher at Upland Elementary School. Savita’s twenty-plus years of dedication and love for her job has had a strong impact on her students. Her care for her class and after-school work exemplifies her commitment to her community year after year.

James Lingen, a thoughtful and dependable Wellness Coordinator at Renaissance High School for the Arts. James works hard to improves students’ emotional and academic wellbeing. He shined during the pandemic, often making home visits to struggling students. He is looked to as a trusted leader for students’ wide variety of issues, and helps provide resources for their unique needs.

Jason Myung, an empathetic and tireless teacher and coach at Benjamin Franklin High School. Jason has been a staple at his school for over 17 years in a variety of positions, putting students and community needs first. His hard work for the school is unmeasurable, and always done with a smile. He was also recently recognized as LAUSD Teacher of the Year!

Each Student and Educator of the Month honoree was invited to the home game on December 12th, 2021 vs. the Orlando Magic. They were honored during a halftime video presentation where they received a plaque and a Lakers Student and Educator of the Month t-shirt. The nominations for the December Student and Educator of the Month were submitted by administrators, principals, teachers and parents of each school based on exemplary education efforts, academic achievement or extracurricular activities.