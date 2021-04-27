April 2020-21 Student and Educator of the Month

Top: Ryan Siegfried, Arneshia Bryant-Horn Bottom: Roberto Lee, Mia Garcia Cortez, Connie Lian, Joel Zuletta

The Lakers are proud to announce the April 2021 Student and Educator of the Month winners, presented by Fifth Third Bank! This month’s student honorees are Ryan Siegfried, Joel Zuletta, and Mia Garcia Cortez. This month’s educator honorees are Connie Lian, Arneshia Bryant-Horn, and Roberto Lee. Each winner demonstrates an outstanding commitment to academia and the community.

Ryan Siegfried is a kind and caring 2nd grade student at Empresa Elementary School. He reads above grade level, learns new Math concepts with ease, and is always willing to help a classmate. Beyond his academic success, Ryan organized a sock drive for the homeless, collecting over 2,900 pairs of socks and donating them to Project Outreach.

Joel Zuletta is a hard-working 5th grade student at Mayall Academy of Arts and Technology. He always completes his work, asks and answers questions, and participates in class regularly. He is a role model for his classmates, always doing his best and encouraging others to as well. Beyond his academic accomplishments, Joel is a kind and caring young man.

Mia Garcia Cortez is a dedicated 9th grade student at James A. Garfield High School. A proud member of the Principal’s Honor Roll, she is dedicated to her studies and always vocal in her classes, even if remote. Mia is also a member of the student government and has made a positive impact in several areas, including promoting a campaign to encourage her peers to do well on upcoming standardized tests and organizing virtual assemblies.

Connie Lian is an enthusiastic 2nd grade teacher at Aspire Antonio Maria Lugo Academy. She has bravely led the school in creating instruction focused on social justice, equity, and diversity, writing lessons on the experiences of transgender community, refugee populations, and Black Lives Matter with intention, purpose, and respect. Connie also helps organize the annual Holiday Toy Drive, bringing the school community an opportunity to ensure all children in the area receive brand new toys for the holidays.

Arneshia Bryant-Horn is a dedicated 5th Grade STEMM teacher at South Park Elementary School. She is a college professor at Charles R. Drew University who believes in educating future scientists, and selflessly bestows her knowledge to students, encouraging them to pursue their dreams no matter their background or circumstances. Aside from the commendable time spent leaving no child behind, Arneshia is the faculty liaison for several programs designed to increase opportunity for young scientists and those facing racial disparities.

Roberto Lee is a caring Principal at Sun Valley Magnet School. He has transformed the school and community during his tenure, lessening behavioral and gang-related problems while reconstructing the former middle school into three separate STEM themed magnet schools, including a high school component. Students are exposed to many guest speakers and wide range of classes, all made possible because of Roberto’s dedication to his students, parents, and teachers. He believes that education is the answer to social justice and has devoted his career to education serving disadvantages communities.

Each Student and Educator of the Month winner was honored on @LakersCommunity social media and received a special Lakers gift. The nominations for the April Student and Educator of the Month were submitted by administrators, principals and teachers of each school based on exemplary teaching efforts, academic achievement, or extracurricular activities.