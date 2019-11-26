Cook, Dudley and Howard join the Thanksgiving Feast

The Lakers kicked off the season the right way this past Saturday, November 16th, with our first Season of Giving event of the year.

Over 250 attendees arrived at the LAFD Frank Hotchkin Memorial Center for our annual Thanksgiving Feast presented by East West Bank.

Guests from Mixed Roots, HOLA, LAPD, Watts Skills Academy, the Asian Youth Center, Boys and Girls Club of Pasadena, the St. Didacus School, Legacy LA, Boys and Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley, LAFD and East West Bank came together and shared a delicious meal from Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ. It was a special night complete with carnival games and Lakers fun.

We believe it’s the best time of year to stop and appreciate loved ones, spread kindness, and give back to the community, and can’t thank the players, Dwight Howard, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, the Laker Girls and the volunteers from East West Bank enough for coming out and serving the Thanksgiving feast to families.

Dwight put it perfectly: “I have a lot of love in my heart for this city, this team, and the way I want to express it is by giving this team and this city everything I got.”

We hope the community enjoyed this celebration of thanks as much as we did. We cannot wait until our next Season of Giving event.