Season of Giving Thanksgiving Drive-in 2020

After a championship year, the Lakers weren’t going to pass up an opportunity to give back to their community that supported them through it all!

We kicked off our Season of Giving, presented by EastWest Bank, with a Thanksgiving Drive-In event. Families from some of our wonderful community partners came together for a socially distanced presentation of Space Jam at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center.

Excitement filled the air as guests rolled in, cozy and safe in their cars. Laker Girls greeted everyone from a safe distance, while Lakers legends James Worthy and Robert Horry handed Lakers goodie bags into cars—complete with snacks and an inflatable Lakers neck pillow. Families were then able to park, sit back, and relax as they enjoyed the classic movie together!

This event was planned to allow families a special experience in a time when safety is the priority and activity outside of the house is limited. Following all the necessary COVID-19 related protocols, households were able to enjoy a movie together with the Lakers from the comfort of their own cars, leading to magical memories in a safe AND fun environment during a trying year.

Invited community partners included the LAFD Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, The Mixed Roots Foundation, Heart of LA, LAPD, Watts Skills Academy, Boys & Girls Club West San Gabriel Valley, Mending Kids, Raised By a Village, and Friends of the Chinese American Museum.

Season of Giving Thanksgiving Gallery