Math Hoops 2022 Recap

Congratulations to the 2021-2022 Lakers Math Hoops Regional Champs, Doryen and Zoe!

Presented by Comerica Bank, NBA Math Hoops includes youth in grades 3rd-8th from Lakers community partners across Los Angeles. The program, powered by Learn Fresh, has students work with NBA player stats and engage in fundamental math and social-emotional learning all through the game of basketball. Youth learn and practice important math skills through innovative and impactful real-life scenarios.

After completing a 10-week curriculum, community partners had the chance to participate in the Lakers Regional Math Hoops Tournament! Teams from participating partners battled through an elimination-style tournament over a three-day period, with the final two teams participating in this virtual Finals on March 31st. Laker Girls Janelle and Kelly, along with Lakers staff, joined in the fun, offering support and insights on the importance of sportsmanship throughout the game.

The winners of this tournament were The Panthers, a team made up of Doyren and Zoe, representing Boys & Girls Club of Venice! will move on to the National Math Hoops Tournament this summer, where they will compete with youth from other NBA Teams community partners.

Recap Video