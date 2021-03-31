2020-2021 Lakers Youth Foundation March YOU Grant
Congratulations to A New Way of Life Reentry Project on winning the Lakers Youth Foundation March YOU Grant Contest!
Mission Statement:
A New Way of Life Reentry Project (ANWOL) advances multi-dimensional solutions to the effects of incarceration. We provide housing and support to formerly incarcerated women for successful community reentry, family reunification and individual healing.
Funding Project:
With this generous gift, a playground for children of previously incarcerated women will be built at our existing facility in Montebello, California. An onsite playground will give children access to a safe environment for recreation, exercise and self-expression. Having a playground allows children at ANWOL to better cope with the unique obstacles they face by doing what kids do best: play. For these deserving children, a playground serves as a world of imagination that allows them to dream beyond their current circumstances.
Please check back in May for another Lakers Youth Foundation YOU Grant opportunity!
