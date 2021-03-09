Los Angeles Lakers and Comerica Bank Team Up for the Launch of New Community Program, Math Hoops

The Los Angeles Lakers and Comerica Bank, announced the launch of “Math Hoops,” a community program with a mission to make learning fun for all students.

The program, Math Hoops, run by Learn Fresh, engages 4-8th grade students in fundamental math and social-emotional learning through the game of basketball. Working with NBA player stats, students and educators complete a 10-lesson curriculum, while competing in NBA Math Hoops games.

Along with content developed in alignment Common Core State Standards and 21st Century Learning Skills, NBA Math Hoops has been shown to improve students' foundational math and social-emotional skills, resulting in a comprehensive experience for all.

“Connecting with students in a fun and engaging curriculum has proven a recipe for success,” said Comerica Bank Chief Community Officer Irvin Ashford, Jr. “Key math principles serve to help children better understand the importance of financial education and hit to the core of Comerica’s commitment to helping individuals establish and maintain healthy financial habits. We look forward to teaming up with the Lakers to motivate and educate Southern California students.”

“We love how Math Hoops brings the excitement of the NBA to the classroom. It’s an opportunity to connect with youth through innovative and impactful real-life scenarios,” said Los Angeles Lakers Director of Community Relations, Mathew Makovec. “Along with Comerica Bank, we hope to highlight the impacts that financial education can have in a person’s life. “