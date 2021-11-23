Lakers Turkey Giveaway 2021

With the holiday season officially here, the Lakers Turkey Giveaway was another opportunity to give back to the community that cheers on the Lakers year-round. The Giveaway is the second installment of the Season of Giving, presented by East West Bank.

Over 300 families from the Salvation Army LA Red Shield Community Center received Thanksgiving meal necessities, from turkey or ham, to pumpkin pies, to baguettes, and the fixings on the side. The Lakers believe that every family should have the opportunity to be around the table with a warm meal on Thanksgiving, and with the help of East West Bank, we were able to be a small part in making that dream a reality.

Lakers Legends A.C. Green, Robert Horry, and the Laker Girls were also in attendance for this fun and festive day. They greeted guests, handed out items, and provided the Lakers spirit to kick Thanksgiving off right!

We wish everyone a safe, healthy, and cheerful Thanksgiving!

