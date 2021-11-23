Lakers Thanksgiving Feast Movie Night 2021

The Lakers Season of Giving, presented by East West Bank, kicked off with a Thanksgiving Feast Movie Night! Families from some of our wonderful community partners came together for some Lakers fun, a delicious meal, and a rooftop movie.

As guests arrived they were greeted by Laker Girls, then picked up a full Thanksgiving meal from Lucille’s BBQ Smokehouse. Next, they were handed a Lakers blanket from Lakers Legends Michael Cooper and Robert Horry. Families were then seated for an outdoor, socially-distant rooftop screening of Toy Story with even more goodies from the Lakers and East West Bank.

Invited community partners included the Los Angeles Fire Department, Watts Skills Academy, Project Blue, Boys & Girls Club West San Gabriel Valley, YMCA of West San Gabriel Valley, and Habitat for Humanity San Gabriel Valley. Volunteers from East West Bank helped make the night special for all.

This event at the Rooftop Cinema Club allowed families a special but safe experience with the Lakers, and an opportunity for the Lakers and East West Bank to show their gratitude for the community. Everyone left with full bellies, full hearts, and a lot of Lakers love!

See the Gallery