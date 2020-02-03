Lakers Team Up for MLK Jr. Day

This year, the Lakers honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by teaming up with L.A. Works to volunteer at the annual MLK Day of Service. Lakers staff, season ticket holders, Lakers legend AC Green and the Laker Girls joined over 1,000 Angelenos at Orville Wright Middle School STEAM Magnet. The day was focused on transforming the school’s campus through painting and building projects to encourage all students to have big dreams for their futures.

To kick off the day, volunteers enjoyed a breakfast conversation: A SEAT AT THE TABLE, co-hosted by Los Angeles Magazine. Lakers legend AC Green joined distinguished panelists, including law professor and scholar Kimberle Crenshaw, to discuss their inspirations and the people in their lives that ensured they had a seat at the table.

After breakfast, Lakers volunteers repainted the teacher’s lounge while other groups worked on hallways, classrooms, the playground and other aspects of the school to ensure the students and teachers would be inspired on their first day back to school. The annual MLK Day of Service was a powerful day of reflection on the dreams Dr. King had for our country and a meaningful day of positive impact on the students at Orville Wright.