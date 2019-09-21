Lakers Staff Team Up to Help Pack 500,000 Meals for 9/11 Service Day

Posted: Sep 20, 2019

Teaming up with MyGoodDeed, Lakers staff members joined together at Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center for the Second Annual Los Angeles Meal Pack for 9/11 Day on September 11th.

In honor of the federally-recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance, the Nation’s largest day of charitable service, an enormous showing of support from people across the Lakers family came out to give, to serve and to help those less fortunate.

As tens of millions of people do good deeds on 9/11, it was the perfect reason to get out of the office, give back to the community and to turn a day of tragedy into a day of good.

AC Green, a Lakers legend, who was among the group of volunteers shared an important message on how, “the essence of life, the epitome of life, is to give and to help your fellow man.”

“This is what it’s all about,” Green said while making his way around the training center, lending a hand wherever it was needed.

As more than 2,000 volunteers joined together to pack 500,000 meals for Los Angeles-area people in need, it was truly a team effort.

September 20, 2019
