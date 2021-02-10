Lakers Announce Sponsorship with Fifth Third Bank

The Los Angeles Lakers announced today that Fifth Third Bank has expanded its sponsorship with the team.

"We are thrilled to have Fifth Third Bank as part of the Lakers’ family," said Lakers President of Business Operations, Tim Harris. "In addition to their commitment to responsible banking, Fifth Third is committed to improving lives in the markets they serve. This sponsorship will provide new opportunities for local outreach and we are excited to have Fifth Third as part of our sponsorship team."

With the agreement, Fifth Third will become the Official Presenting Sponsor of the team’s Student & Educator of the Month program, a monthly series during the NBA regular season in which the Lakers honor local students, teachers and administrators for their academic and extracurricular achievements.

“As a leading commercial bank and capital markets advisor on the West Coast, our banking and sponsorship relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers demonstrates Fifth Third’s commitment to the community and our growth in the market,” said Joseph Yurosek, California market president for Fifth Third Bank. “We are proud to join the lineup of corporate sponsors for an organization that has a rich history and a community-minded focus such as the Lakers.”

Additionally, the sponsorship will include regular donations from Fifth Third each time the Lakers score 53 or more points in the first half of all remaining home games. These monetary donations, made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA, will fund the purchase of laptops and computer software that will be used for educational purposes at three of their local clubhouses. The nonprofit organization primarily serves young people ages 6-18 from South Los Angeles’ most vulnerable communities. This is an extension of Fifth Third’s long-time support of Boys & Girls Clubs throughout its footprint.

“Closing the digital divide for youth in our underserved communities is definitely a focus area for the Lakers,” said Kiesha Nix, Executive Director of the Lakers Youth Foundation. “With the assistance of partners like Fifth Third Bank and their generous technology donation we can achieve this goal together.”

Fifth Third Bank maintains a focus on providing financial literacy to our youth. With that goal, the Bank established the Young Bankers Club®, a financial education program that helps students learn key math life skills—online, any time. Each lesson in the eight-unit curriculum was developed to help students establish a sound foundation in money management as well as an appreciation for saving and financial education. The curriculum meets current national fifth-grade math and financial education standards and the program is available in English and Spanish.

