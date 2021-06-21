Lakers Celebrate Juneteenth

The Lakers are excited to be able to provide an educational resource to the students at Crete Academy and youth attending Brotherhood Crusade’s Juneteenth Health & Wellness Festival. It is important to understand the definition, history, origin and why we celebrate this holiday.

In honor of Juneteenth, Brotherhood Crusade hosted fun health and wellness activities at Crete Academy where they provided families food baskets, backpacks, school supplies, COVID testing and COVID vaccinations to continue our support for the most vulnerable in our community. As part of the celebration, The Lakers donated the children's book All Different Now: Juneteenth, the First Day of Freedom by Angela Johnson.

Lakers Juneteenth Events Page

Crete Academy Juneteenth Photos

Sip & Sonder Juneteenth Photos