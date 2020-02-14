Lakers Black History Month Celebration Event

On Thursday, February 6, we kicked off Black History Month at Shaquille’s in downtown Los Angeles before the team took on the Houston Rockets.

Two hundred guests from local nonprofits arrived and were met by the Laker Girls, Lakers staff members and a delicious spread of buffet-style dishes.

Our guests in attendance came from nonprofits all over Los Angeles including: Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Be MACnificent, Compton Kidz Club, Crenshaw High School, ESP Education, Leadership Institute, Business Of Success beyond Sports, Game Changers, Gentle Giants Foundation, Kappa League, Los Angeles Police Department and 4WRD Progress. The groups mingled among each other and had the opportunity to capture the night with fun photo booth sessions.

After dinner, Lakers legends A.C. Green and Dennis Rodman, and Track and Field Olympian Dr. John Carlos spoke words of wisdom and inspiration on the importance of Black History. It was a fitting end to a family-like affair and the perfect way to kick off the start of the game.

The group headed across the street to STAPLES Center just in time for tipoff, where they got to watch the Purple and Gold in action and Compton Kidz Club perform at halftime.

On behalf of the Lakers, happy Black History Month Lakers Fans!